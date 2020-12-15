Somalia’s Minister of Information Osman Dubbe has ordered all Kenyan diplomats in the country to leave within seven days.

In an announcement he made on live TV, as he made public the country’s decision to cut off diplomatic ties with Kenya, Mr. Dubbe recalled Somalia’s diplomats back to Mogadishu, over what he termed as Kenya’s interference and violation of the country’s territorial integrity.

According to the Information Minister, Kenya has constantly meddled in Somalia’s internal affairs and politics.

The communication comes after Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi led a delegation to Kenya, for a three-day visit.

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi with President Uhuru Kenyatta,

President Bihi held bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta, where they discussed among other things matters of mutual interest.

A few weeks ago, Somalia in a communique, expelled Kenyan Ambassador to Mogadishu Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo for allegedly interfering with their upcoming elections.

In the statement, Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya was also recalled to Somalia.

The deteriorating relationship between Kenya and Somalia, also led to Somalia cancelling issuance of Visa on arrival for Kenyan citizens, and one has to apply for a visa, before leaving the country.