Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Sonko said Peter Kenneth is fit for the speaker's job

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reiterated that his Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is taking nothing less than a running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Speaking in a Sunday rally, Sonko who was joined by other Wiper Party leaders, said he had received word that Kalonzo was being propped for the Speaker post, noting that the best man to take the position was Peter Kenneth who has also been shortlisted for the running mate position.

“The right man to give the speaker position is Peter Kenneth, our party leader is the next deputy president, if Raila has Kalonzo as his running they will be in State House early in the morning,” Sonko stated.

The Panel vetting candidates for the running mate position in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition has scheduled Kalonzo’s interview for Tuesday, May 10 even as the Wiper party leader maintained that he would not attend any interviews.

Kitui senator Enoch Wambua said the Wiper party would march out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition should Kalonzo fail to get the running mate slot.

“If the wiper fraternity is not served justice, we shall unequivocally exit from Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance,” Senator Wambua stated.

Kalonzo who will be in Juba, South Sudan on the day he is supposed to appear for the interview, said the voters are ready to see a journey he started with Raila Odinga in 2013 reaches its destination in 2022.

The Wiper party leader has been insisting on dialogue, stating that being subjected to an interview process is demeaning to his stature as an accomplished politician with decades of experience, including serving as the Vice President and commanding a huge following across the country.

