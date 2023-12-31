Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

Roadblocks have been mounted along all major loads leading to the Nyeri with police screening all vehicles in a move seen to be aimed at ensuring that Njenga who wields immense influence does not make it to the meeting.

Reports indicate that several youth have so far been arrested by police patrolling the streets with tension building up.

Dubbed a meeting for Mount Kenya leaders, Njenga was to chair the event that had heavy political undertones, with government declaring the meeting illegal and deploying heavy state machinery to ensure it fails to happen.

Operations on the ground point to strict instructions from higher levels to ensure that the meeting by the former Mungiki leader does not proceed.

With political realignments shaping up, speculation is rife that Njenga could galvanize a disillusioned population whose patience with Kenya Kwanza regime is running thin after a series of promises that are yet to be met and high cost of living.

Challenges in agriculture, notably coffee, tea and dairy farming are also areas of concern in the region.

“We have heard that there are some people who want to convene a meeting here and disrupt peace. We will not allow the meeting in our area. Nyeri has been a peaceful county and we will not take chances in exposing our citizens to insecurity.” Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu stated.

"We are warning all those people who are resurfacing in the name of Mungiki. We will not allow the reemergence of Mungiki. You know that Mungiki is a sect that harms a lot of people sometimes and we will not allow us to go back to those days of terror.

“All security officers especially chiefs and nyumba kumi elders should be alert and ensure we do not drag back to those days.” Murugu added.

A section of Kenyans read mischief in banning the meeting that was to take place at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Nyeri backyard.

