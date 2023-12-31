The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

Charles Ouma

Operations on the ground point to strict instructions from higher levels to ensure that the meeting convened by the former Mungiki leader does not proceed.

Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban
Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

Police have mounted a major crackdown in Nyeri in a bid to block former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga from holding a meeting at Kabiruini grounds.

Roadblocks have been mounted along all major loads leading to the Nyeri with police screening all vehicles in a move seen to be aimed at ensuring that Njenga who wields immense influence does not make it to the meeting.

Reports indicate that several youth have so far been arrested by police patrolling the streets with tension building up.

Dubbed a meeting for Mount Kenya leaders, Njenga was to chair the event that had heavy political undertones, with government declaring the meeting illegal and deploying heavy state machinery to ensure it fails to happen.

Operations on the ground point to strict instructions from higher levels to ensure that the meeting by the former Mungiki leader does not proceed.

With political realignments shaping up, speculation is rife that Njenga could galvanize a disillusioned population whose patience with Kenya Kwanza regime is running thin after a series of promises that are yet to be met and high cost of living.

File image of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga chats with police officers outside the Nakuru Law Courts building on Tuesday, November 21, 2023
File image of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga chats with police officers outside the Nakuru Law Courts building on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Challenges in agriculture, notably coffee, tea and dairy farming are also areas of concern in the region.

“We have heard that there are some people who want to convene a meeting here and disrupt peace. We will not allow the meeting in our area. Nyeri has been a peaceful county and we will not take chances in exposing our citizens to insecurity.” Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu stated.

"We are warning all those people who are resurfacing in the name of Mungiki. We will not allow the reemergence of Mungiki. You know that Mungiki is a sect that harms a lot of people sometimes and we will not allow us to go back to those days of terror.

“All security officers especially chiefs and nyumba kumi elders should be alert and ensure we do not drag back to those days.” Murugu added.

Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban
Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban Pulse Live Kenya

A section of Kenyans read mischief in banning the meeting that was to take place at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Nyeri backyard.

Maina Njenga has been a leading opposition voice in the region and has been dragged to court on several occasions in what his legal team believes are politically-motivated charges.

