South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro has finally surrendered to the Police, after he was summoned over the chaos witnessed during the Kiamokama by-election, on Thursday last week.

The MP presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kisii Divisional Headquarters.

Osoro has been on the run since Thursday, and has since been arrested.

The South Mugirango MP was accompanied by his Lawyers; Alice Wahome, Gladys Sholley and Wilkins Ochoki.

His arrest came shortly after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was also arrested shortly after surrendering to the DCI in Kakamega Central Police station.

Update

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro has since been freed on a Sh100,000 bond after denying charges of damaging to property.