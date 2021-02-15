South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, has been arrested at former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae's funeral service in Gusii Stadium.

According to police, Osoro was arrested for allegedly planning to disrupt the funeral service, and has been taken in for questioning.

His arrest comes hours after Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested at Kisii School, by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he waited for Deputy President William Ruto.

Maangi was driven to the Kisii Central police Station, where he is currently being questioned.

The reason for his arrest is not known.

