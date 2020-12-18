Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura has been sworn in as the acting Nairobi Governor.

Mutura will take charge of the City-County for the next 60 days until a new governor is elected in a by-election slated for February next year.

On Thursday last week, the Senate voted on four charges to impeach Governor Mike Sonko. The charges included; a gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capacity to run the County Government.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, the new Nairobi City County boss promised to restore sanity in the running of affairs of the City County, adding that city residents have elected him to serve in various positions and he has never let them.

"You have elected me to various positions in the city and I have never failed you. This will not be the first time," said Mr. Benson Mutura.

Photos

Speaker Benson Mutura sworn in as Acting Nairobi Governor (Courtesy)

Speaker Benson Mutura sworn in as Acting Nairobi Governor (Courtesy)

27 Senators voted YES, 16 voted NO as Mutula Kilonzo Jr., and Johnson Sakaja abstained.

Mutura who also served as Makadara MP was elected Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly in August, shortly after the resignation of embattled Beatrice Elachi.