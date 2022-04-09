Speaker Muturi drops presidential ambition, joins coalition

The Democratic Party (DP) leader's decision comes at the deadline for submission of political parties' agreements to Registrar of Political Parties as per the Political Parties (Amendment) Act 2021, which is today [April 9].

It would seem that the Speaker made the decision last-minute after putting up quite the campaign since he first announced his desire to serve as president come August 9, 2022.

In a post on April 5, Speaker Muturi stated: "Just because you tried and failed, doesn't mean you'll always fail in everything you do. Failure is part of success, and the courage to continue is what counts. Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go."

Muturi does not agree with 'handshake' politics

The two-term Speaker had announced his presidential bid on October 26, 2021 during a meeting with party delegates at Kabiru-ini Grounds in Nyeri County.

The announcement followed months of consultations with Mt Kenya elders, and a formal endorsement from the elders after days of ritualistic seclusion.

Mr Muturi had promised to fight corruption if elected. He had added that he was to work on agricultural, health, education and financial reforms to liberate the country from bad policies that are discriminating against the common wananchi.

While addressing delegates in Nanyuki in February, the Democratic party leader had noted that he would neither join Azimio la Umoja or Kenya kwanza but seems he has had a change of mind.

Mr Muturi had told small parties to desist from joining coalitions and should be allowed to build their base at the grassroots so that they can grow into national outfits.