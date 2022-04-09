RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Speaker Muturi drops presidential ambition, joins coalition

Thomas Bosire

#JustinTime, not anymore

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has heeded Kenya Kwanza's call and is slated to officially join the coalition today and support Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid.

The Democratic Party (DP) leader's decision comes at the deadline for submission of political parties' agreements to Registrar of Political Parties as per the Political Parties (Amendment) Act 2021, which is today [April 9].

It would seem that the Speaker made the decision last-minute after putting up quite the campaign since he first announced his desire to serve as president come August 9, 2022.

In a post on April 5, Speaker Muturi stated: "Just because you tried and failed, doesn't mean you'll always fail in everything you do. Failure is part of success, and the courage to continue is what counts. Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go."

The two-term Speaker had announced his presidential bid on October 26, 2021 during a meeting with party delegates at Kabiru-ini Grounds in Nyeri County.

The announcement followed months of consultations with Mt Kenya elders, and a formal endorsement from the elders after days of ritualistic seclusion.

Speaker Justin Muturi installed as Mt Kenya spokesperson Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Muturi had promised to fight corruption if elected. He had added that he was to work on agricultural, health, education and financial reforms to liberate the country from bad policies that are discriminating against the common wananchi.

While addressing delegates in Nanyuki in February, the Democratic party leader had noted that he would neither join Azimio la Umoja or Kenya kwanza but seems he has had a change of mind.

Mr Muturi had told small parties to desist from joining coalitions and should be allowed to build their base at the grassroots so that they can grow into national outfits.

The speaker is one of the installed Mt Kenya spokespeople, after being coronated months ago by community elders.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

