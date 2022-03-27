RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ronald Karauri campaigns for Raila, promises to eradicate bad leadership

Thomas Bosire

Karauri has urged voters to eradicate bad governance with the upcoming General Election

Ronald Karauri vying for Kasarani MP in 2022
Ronald Karauri vying for Kasarani MP in 2022

During Azimio La Umoja campaigns in Nairobi on Saturday, National Assembly aspirant Capt. Ronald Karauri was at hand to popularise his bid for the Kasarani constituency seat.

The SportsPesa CEO who is looking to vie on a Jubilee party ticket said that he hopes Kenyans will eradicate bad governance, starting from the MCA position to the Presidency in the upcoming General Election.

Karauri addressed the crowd and urging them to give their votes to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on August 9, saying he has always fought for the common mwananchi.

“Tunajua watu wametupigania kutoka mwanzo. Si mnajua Raila? Si mnajua kazi amefanya? Tukienda pale kwa kura mtajua kitu ya kufanya.

“(We know the people that have fought for us from the beginning. Don't you know Raila? Don't you know the work he has done? When we go to the polls you know what to do),” he urged.

Karauri appealed to Kasarani residents to vote for leaders who would transform their lives and promised to heed to their needs. He also added that under his rule as an MP he would prioritize maternal health and youth welfare.

The pilot turned corporate CEO officially declared interest to contest in the 2022 elections in March 2022.

Others going for the Kasarani seat are former Nairobi County Education CEC Janet Ouko and the incumbent MP Mercy Gakuya.

Karauri is the son of Adam Karauri who was an educator, MP and minister.

The captain was a pilot at Kenya airways and boss at KALPA (Kenya Airline Pilots Association) before quitting in 2014 to venture into business.

He is married to Captain Ruth Karauri who recently came into the limelight after making a near-perfect landing at London’s Heathrow Airport despite hostile weather.

Thomas Bosire

