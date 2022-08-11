Sportpesa CEO's bet on himself pays off

Karauri won the seat after garnering 32,406 votes against John Kamau's (UDA) 30,444 votes and Mercy Gakuya's (Jubilee) 24,790.

His win underscored Kasarani as a constituency that never re-elected an MP in the last 39 years.

Incumbent MP Mercy Gakuya unsuccessfully defended her seat despite having been considered as a leading candidate.

The constituency was once part of Mathare (then called North East Nairobi), which was historically one of the city's largest, and encompassed the enormous Mathare slum as well as areas surrounding the capital; Machakos and Thika.

The last MP who enjoyed a second term was Munyua Waiyaki, who had four uninterrupted terms from 1963.

The outgoing MP Gakuya, who ran for office in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, defeated her predecessor John Njoroge Chege (Independent) and Steven Paul of the ODM by a landslide.