RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sportpesa CEO's bet on himself pays off

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Ronald Karauri has won, underscoring Kasarani as a constituency that never re-elected an MP in the last 39 years

Ronald Karauri
Ronald Karauri

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri has been declared the winner of the Kasarani MP seat.

Read Also

Karauri won the seat after garnering 32,406 votes against John Kamau's (UDA) 30,444 votes and Mercy Gakuya's (Jubilee) 24,790.

His win underscored Kasarani as a constituency that never re-elected an MP in the last 39 years.

Ronald Karauri vying for Kasarani MP in 2022
Ronald Karauri vying for Kasarani MP in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Incumbent MP Mercy Gakuya unsuccessfully defended her seat despite having been considered as a leading candidate.

The constituency was once part of Mathare (then called North East Nairobi), which was historically one of the city's largest, and encompassed the enormous Mathare slum as well as areas surrounding the capital; Machakos and Thika.

The last MP who enjoyed a second term was Munyua Waiyaki, who had four uninterrupted terms from 1963.

Outgoing Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya
Outgoing Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya Pulse Live Kenya

The outgoing MP Gakuya, who ran for office in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, defeated her predecessor John Njoroge Chege (Independent) and Steven Paul of the ODM by a landslide.

At the polls, she received 78,698 votes in comparison to Paul's 17,938, while Njoroge came in a distant third with 16,851 votes.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sportpesa CEO's bet on himself pays off

Sportpesa CEO's bet on himself pays off

Chebukati explains what happens to Kimilili MP seat as police hunt for Didmus Barasa [Video]

Chebukati explains what happens to Kimilili MP seat as police hunt for Didmus Barasa [Video]

Marianne Kitany becomes only second female MP for Aldai

Marianne Kitany becomes only second female MP for Aldai

Wangui Ngirici fires back at Waiguru after rigging allegations

Wangui Ngirici fires back at Waiguru after rigging allegations

Didmus Barasa resurfaces online as ODPP orders for his arrest

Didmus Barasa resurfaces online as ODPP orders for his arrest

Several trapped after four-storey building collapsed in Kasarani

Several trapped after four-storey building collapsed in Kasarani

Waiguru decries plot to rig gubernatorial election

Waiguru decries plot to rig gubernatorial election

Primary school kids team up to sell snacks for peace

Primary school kids team up to sell snacks for peace

IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Kenya's 2022 General Election