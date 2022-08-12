Fresh from being declared as the next Member of Parliament for Kasarani constituency, Ronald Karauri has hit out at Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.
Karauri hits out at Jubilee who denied him nomination ticket
Karauri recently won the Kasarani MP seat
During the party nomination, he had resolved to join Jubilee but lost to Mercy Gakuya at the primaries and decided to vie as an independent candidate.
It appears, Karauri is still dismayed by his nomination loss and has accused Jubilee of making poor nomination selections.
The SportPesa CEO was responding to a statement from Kioni who claimed Jubilee was responsible for the success of Azimio One Kenya Alliance.
"Without the contribution we made as Jubilee, it would be very difficult for Azimio to be where it is today. That is why we are proud of ourselves," stated Kioni.
In his response, Karauri questioned what contribution Jubilee made as well as sarcastically pointed out to the party's poor selection of candidates. "And what contribution is this, sir? Your fantastic selection of candidates?" asked Karauri.
In the race to be Kasarani's MP, Karauri won with a total of 32,406 votes. His closest rival John Njoroge of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) polled 30,444 and the incumbent Gakuya finished third with 24,790 votes.
Karauri's win underscored Kasarani as a constituency that never re-elected an MP in the last 39 years. The last MP who enjoyed a second term was Munyua Waiyaki, who had four uninterrupted terms from 1963.
The constituency was once part of Mathare (then called North East Nairobi), which was historically one of the city's largest, and encompassed the enormous Mathare slum as well as areas surrounding the capital, Machakos and Thika.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke