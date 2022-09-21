RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sh208 million jackpot winner elected Speaker

Denis Mwangi

The rise and rise of Cosmas Korir

Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir having a telephone conversation
Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir having a telephone conversation

Bomet MCAs have elected Cosmas Korir as the new Speaker of the Bomet County Assembly.

Recommended articles

Korir was thrust into the limelight after he won the Sh208 million Sportpesa mega jackpot in 2018, by placing a bet of Sh100.

He now becomes the 4th speaker of Bomet after garnering 32 votes against former Kipsonoi MCA Weldon Kirui who was second with 6 votes.

Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir poses during a past photoshoot
Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir poses during a past photoshoot Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir poses during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Former Speaker Nelson Mutai was also among 10 candidates who were contesting for the seat.

I will work with all the members from across the political divide. I will ensure that your welfare is well taken care of,” Korir said after his election.

Elsewhere, immediate former Tetu MP James Gichuhi Mwangi was elected as the new speaker in the County Assembly of Nyeri.

He beat former nominated MCA Patrick Mutahi and Evans Irungu, who lost the Karima MCA seat in the August 9 election.

Korir revealed in a past interview that after winning the Sh208 million, he entered a car bazaar and walked away with a Toyota Landcruiser V8 which he bought for Sh12 million.

READ: CBK to now monitor suspicious bets

He also spent Sh2 million to construct a house in his rural area as he thought of what to do with the rest of the money.

Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir poses during a past photoshoot
Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir poses during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Korir then acquired two residential apartment buildings for Sh50 million and Sh60 million which he earns a rental income of Sh400,000 and Sh500,000 monthly. He also bought a hotel for his wife and is constructing one for himself.

Apart from personal investments, Koris was also engaged in community projects including the acquisition of hospital equipment in Bomet and nurturing football talent.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh208 million jackpot winner elected Speaker

Sh208 million jackpot winner elected Speaker

CS Kagwe issues directives after ebola outbreak in Uganda

CS Kagwe issues directives after ebola outbreak in Uganda

Ruto facilitates delivery of Miguna's new Kenyan passport [Photo]

Ruto facilitates delivery of Miguna's new Kenyan passport [Photo]

How Treasury spent Sh23 billion in Uhuru's final days as president

How Treasury spent Sh23 billion in Uhuru's final days as president

Young man gunned down while trying to intervene in parents' quarrel

Young man gunned down while trying to intervene in parents' quarrel

Everything Kenyans need to know about Ebola outbreak in Uganda

Everything Kenyans need to know about Ebola outbreak in Uganda

Why Kenyans might wait longer for CS, PS unveiling

Why Kenyans might wait longer for CS, PS unveiling

I used to be a worshipper - Henry Budohi explains rare syndrome that paralysed him [Video]

I used to be a worshipper - Henry Budohi explains rare syndrome that paralysed him [Video]

Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]

Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President William Ruto in UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Why attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a tough choice for Ruto

File image of James Orengo with DP Ruto

Orengo celebrates Ruto's appointments, criticises Uhuru

Harun Aydin, Allan Chesang and Chris Wamalwa at State House

Kenyans notice 2 controversial figures who attended Ruto's luncheon at State House