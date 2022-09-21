Sh208 million jackpot winner elected Speaker

Korir was thrust into the limelight after he won the Sh208 million Sportpesa mega jackpot in 2018, by placing a bet of Sh100.

He now becomes the 4th speaker of Bomet after garnering 32 votes against former Kipsonoi MCA Weldon Kirui who was second with 6 votes.

Bomet Speaker Cosmas Korir poses during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Former Speaker Nelson Mutai was also among 10 candidates who were contesting for the seat.

“I will work with all the members from across the political divide. I will ensure that your welfare is well taken care of,” Korir said after his election.

Elsewhere, immediate former Tetu MP James Gichuhi Mwangi was elected as the new speaker in the County Assembly of Nyeri.

He beat former nominated MCA Patrick Mutahi and Evans Irungu, who lost the Karima MCA seat in the August 9 election.

How Cosmas Korir spent his Sh208 million windfall

Korir revealed in a past interview that after winning the Sh208 million, he entered a car bazaar and walked away with a Toyota Landcruiser V8 which he bought for Sh12 million.

He also spent Sh2 million to construct a house in his rural area as he thought of what to do with the rest of the money.

Korir then acquired two residential apartment buildings for Sh50 million and Sh60 million which he earns a rental income of Sh400,000 and Sh500,000 monthly. He also bought a hotel for his wife and is constructing one for himself.