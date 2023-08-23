CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

CS Namwamba told the National Assembly, saying his ready to appear before the Members of Parliament and respond to the accusations.

The National Assembly announced that the CS would be in the house for question time on Wednesday afternoon, August 23.

Namwamba is expected to give details about the role of the Ministry in facilitating the Kenya Team that attended the Special Olympics held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023; and The management of Aquatic Sports in the Country.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Ababu Namwamba during a Cabinet meeting at State House on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Members of Parliament will also be allowed to raise other questions in what is expected to be a heated session.

Ababu Namwamba, the Sports Cabinet Secretary, is facing mounting scrutiny over his leadership and management of the nation's sports sector.

Here are some of the reasons why he has been under fire:

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has accused the Sports Cabinet Secretary of mismanaging the sports docket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ichung'wah has been vocal in his criticism of Namwamba, stating that he has failed to provide adequate support to Kenyan athletes

"You were not made a minister in this country to fly flags in the streets and bulldoze your way through traffic with Subaru escorts, you were made to serve the sportsmen and women of this country," he said in the National Assembly.

"The minister must appear before this house and I will cause his appearance and specifically tell this house and the people of Kenya why he lacks the time to attend to people who are representing our country," the MP added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uasin Gishu woman representative Glady Shollei has accused Namwamba of allegedly treating athletes poorly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our team that went to Tunisia for the games were wearing fake Adidas sports shoes from River Road in Nairobi. The team that went to Tobago was also wearing fake uniforms," Shollei claimed.

"By the time a country reaches a point where our athletes are wearing fake uniforms, it means that there is something wrong with the management of sports," she added.