St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

Amos Robi

William Fryda changed his name to Kiarie Wa Waweru of the Anjiru clan and can now carry on with other Gikuyu traditions

St.Joseph’s hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda has joined a slowly growing list of foreigners assimilated to African Communities.

In a ceremony held on Saturday, Fryda an American Catholic Missionary was blessed by Gikuyu elders to join the Anjiru clan of the Agikuyu community and has been named Kiarie Wa Waweru. During the ceremony, seven sheep were slaughtered, one of them without any blemish.

Traditional rites were performed to welcome the new member of the community who vowed to obey the community's practices and his elders.

The fluent Swahili speaking 71-year-old said he was happy to join the clan adding that he had known from way back that he was going to be a doctor in Africa.

“Since my childhood, I can’t explain how I knew I was going to be a doctor here in Africa. I am very happy, today’s ceremony shows the values of humanity,” said Fryda.

Dr. Fryda’s name made headlines during an embattled row with the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi over the Sh3 billion St Mary’s Hospital-Gilgil. He lost the facility to the Nuns after a court ruled in their favour.

He would go ahead and establish his facility, the Joseph’s Hospital which is a stone throw away from the St. Mary’s Hospital.

Fryda came to Kenya in 1991 with his parents and pledged not to back to his ancestral home.

American tycoon crowned as Njuri Ncheke elder

In March 2022, Tharaka High School founder James Wilber Williams was installed as an elder in the Njuri Ncheke council of elders for his effort in developing the community.

Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders led by the council’s national vice-chairman, Alphonse Kamwara installed Williams a Tharaka elder because of his immense contribution to the community.

Alphonse Kamwara crowns James Wilber as Tharaka elder photo Alex Njeru NMG
Alphonse Kamwara crowns James Wilber as Tharaka elder photo Alex Njeru NMG Alphonse Kamwara crowns James Wilber as Tharaka elder photo Alex Njeru NMG Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the old boys of Tharaka High School include Mzalendo Kibunjia and Paul Mugambi who is seeking the senatorial seat for the county.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

