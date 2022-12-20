Standard Group issues statement on arrest, detention of Chief of Staff

The media house has stated that they will await the outcome of the investigation and will stand by the due process of the law.

“The Standard Group PLC has received information about the arrest of Mr Laban Cliff Onserio, the Company’s Chief of Staff and Anchor. According to court documents filed in court, Mr Onserio was arrested in Nairobi CBD on Sunday, 18th December 2022, by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, following an incident,” read part of the statement.

The company also went ahead to acknowledge that detectives had sought to detain Onserio for three days pending investigations.

"The police have sought to hold Mr Onserio in their custody pending further investigations. The Company awaits the outcome of the investigation and will stand by the due process of the law.

“The Company remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all its stakeholders in all its premises. The Company awaits the outcome of the investigations and will abide by the due process of the law," the statement by Standard Group continues to read.

Standard journalist arrested

According to documents presented at the Kahawa Law Court on Monday 19, 2022, Onserio was found with a grenade at the Holy Family Basilica parking lot.

"The respondent is a journalist and owner of motor vehicle registration number KDE was arrested yesterday at the Holy family basilica basement following an incident and was in possession of a flash-bang training system model 7290T," read court papers.