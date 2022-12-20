ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Standard Group issues statement on arrest, detention of Chief of Staff

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

A police report indicates that Laban Cliff Onserio was found with an explosive

Standard Group PLC Chief of Staff Laban-Cliff Onserio during the company's 104th AGM in July 2022
Standard Group PLC Chief of Staff Laban-Cliff Onserio during the company's 104th AGM in July 2022

Standard Media Group has issued a statement following the arrest and detainment of journalist Laban Cliff Onserio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The media house has stated that they will await the outcome of the investigation and will stand by the due process of the law.

“The Standard Group PLC has received information about the arrest of Mr Laban Cliff Onserio, the Company’s Chief of Staff and Anchor. According to court documents filed in court, Mr Onserio was arrested in Nairobi CBD on Sunday, 18th December 2022, by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, following an incident,” read part of the statement.

The company also went ahead to acknowledge that detectives had sought to detain Onserio for three days pending investigations.

"The police have sought to hold Mr Onserio in their custody pending further investigations. The Company awaits the outcome of the investigation and will stand by the due process of the law.

“The Company remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all its stakeholders in all its premises. The Company awaits the outcome of the investigations and will abide by the due process of the law," the statement by Standard Group continues to read.

Journalist Laban Cliff Onserio
Journalist Laban Cliff Onserio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Standard Media poaches Uhuru's aide as new Chief of Staff

Laban Cliff who is the Chief of Staff and Anchor with Standard Group was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, after being found in possession of an explosive.

According to documents presented at the Kahawa Law Court on Monday 19, 2022, Onserio was found with a grenade at the Holy Family Basilica parking lot.

"The respondent is a journalist and owner of motor vehicle registration number KDE was arrested yesterday at the Holy family basilica basement following an incident and was in possession of a flash-bang training system model 7290T," read court papers.

The police affidavit claims that Onserio was found with the explosive in his car and was allegedly threatening members of the public.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11-member committee to scrutinize Governor Mwangaza impeachment

11-member committee to scrutinize Governor Mwangaza impeachment

KDF rescues 20 vehicles stranded in muddy road for days [Photos]

KDF rescues 20 vehicles stranded in muddy road for days [Photos]

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

Standard Group issues statement on arrest, detention of Chief of Staff

Standard Group issues statement on arrest, detention of Chief of Staff

DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

Standard journalist Laban Cliff arrested with explosive in Nairobi

Standard journalist Laban Cliff arrested with explosive in Nairobi

How Sugoi man scammed Kenyans under Gachagua impersonation

How Sugoi man scammed Kenyans under Gachagua impersonation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022

No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Sonko offers reward for info about gang that tortured 3-year-old in Kisii

President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US.

10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US