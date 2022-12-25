ADVERTISEMENT
Laban-Cliff Onserio spending Christmas in jail after court orders

Miriam Mwende

Police holding Standard journalist Laban-Cliff as investigations continue

Journalist Laban Cliff Onserio
Standard journalist Laban-Cliff Onserio is set to spend Christmas Day in jail after a Nairobi court allowed police to hold him for three more days to complete investigators.

The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) had sought to detain the Standard Chief of Staff for 10 days as they collect evidence against the journalist who was found in possession of an unauthorised explosive on December 18.

Senior Resident Magistrate Oscar Wanyaga, however, noted that it would be infringing on the suspect's rights to keep him in custody until the New Year if authorities do not have evidence against him.

Standard Group Chief of Staff Laban Cliff Onserio
"If there is no evidence, there is no need to keep the suspect up to December 30th.

"The court appreciates that there is no dispute as at this stage that he was found with a flash-bang grenade. This, however, does not mean that the prosecution has a blank cheque to keep the respondent in custody," Magistrate Wanyaga explained.

Police are yet to make known the charges they are placing against Laban-Cliff.

Standard issued a statement on Onserio's arrest noting that the company will await the outcome of the investigation and will stand by the due process of the law.

“The Company remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all its stakeholders in all its premises. The Company awaits the outcome of the investigations and will abide by the due process of the law,” read part of the statement.

According to documents presented at the Kahawa Law Court on Monday 19, 2022, Onserio was found with a grenade at the Holy Family Basilica parking lot.

The police affidavit claims that Onserio was found with the explosive in his car and was allegedly threatening members of the public.

Miriam Mwende

