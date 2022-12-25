Laban-Cliff Onserio spending Christmas in jail after court orders

The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) had sought to detain the Standard Chief of Staff for 10 days as they collect evidence against the journalist who was found in possession of an unauthorised explosive on December 18.

Senior Resident Magistrate Oscar Wanyaga, however, noted that it would be infringing on the suspect's rights to keep him in custody until the New Year if authorities do not have evidence against him.

Standard Group Chief of Staff Laban Cliff Onserio Pulse Live Kenya

"If there is no evidence, there is no need to keep the suspect up to December 30th.

"The court appreciates that there is no dispute as at this stage that he was found with a flash-bang grenade. This, however, does not mean that the prosecution has a blank cheque to keep the respondent in custody," Magistrate Wanyaga explained.

Police are yet to make known the charges they are placing against Laban-Cliff.

Standard issues statement on arrest of Chief of Staff

Standard issued a statement on Onserio's arrest noting that the company will await the outcome of the investigation and will stand by the due process of the law.

“The Company remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all its stakeholders in all its premises. The Company awaits the outcome of the investigations and will abide by the due process of the law,” read part of the statement.

According to documents presented at the Kahawa Law Court on Monday 19, 2022, Onserio was found with a grenade at the Holy Family Basilica parking lot.