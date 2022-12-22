ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Standard Media journalist murdered

Denis Mwangi

The journalist was planning to marry the love of his life in February 2023.

Standard Media Group journalist Moses Okiror Omusolo
Standard Media Group journalist Moses Okiror Omusolo

Police officers are investigating the death of Standard Media Group journalist Moses Okiror Omusolo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Omusolo’s body was discovered along Kangundo Road on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022.

Police say the body was identified following the recovery of a bag that contained the journalist’s documents.

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi
Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The body of the deceased was taken to the morgue and currently investigations are ongoing to ascertain what might have transpired,” Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said.

Authorities suspect that Omusolo was killed elsewhere and his body dumped by the roadsides.

Close friends and family said the journalist was planning to marry the love of his life in February 2023.

Woke up to sad news of the demise of my colleague Moses Omusolo, a Business journalist at the Standard Group PLC, majored in print section. If you read the Financial Markets section (stocks, Forex, Unit Trusts) he's the one who did the page's compilation,” mourned a colleague.

May whoever participated in killing my colleague Moses Omusolo last night know no peace,” added another.

Omusolo lived in Nairobi’s Umoja area, not far from where the body was found.

In 2021, a veteran health and science journalist who worked for the Standard Media Group, went missing on October 21 and his body was discovered at the Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital morgue on October 26, 2021.

According to police, Gathura's body was found dumped on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road on the day of his disappearance.

These incidents highlight the dangers faced by journalists and the importance of ensuring their safety and protecting their freedom of expression.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Standard Media journalist murdered

Standard Media journalist murdered

Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

CS Machogu explains why top KCPE candidates were not ranked

CS Machogu explains why top KCPE candidates were not ranked

What to expect when gov't announces results of KPSEA, Grade 6 exam

What to expect when gov't announces results of KPSEA, Grade 6 exam

Ministry takes action on 252 candidates found cheating during 2022 KCPE

Ministry takes action on 252 candidates found cheating during 2022 KCPE

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022

No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly