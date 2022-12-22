Standard Media journalist murdered

Omusolo’s body was discovered along Kangundo Road on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022.

Police say the body was identified following the recovery of a bag that contained the journalist’s documents.

“The body of the deceased was taken to the morgue and currently investigations are ongoing to ascertain what might have transpired,” Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said.

Authorities suspect that Omusolo was killed elsewhere and his body dumped by the roadsides.

Close friends and family said the journalist was planning to marry the love of his life in February 2023.

“Woke up to sad news of the demise of my colleague Moses Omusolo, a Business journalist at the Standard Group PLC, majored in print section. If you read the Financial Markets section (stocks, Forex, Unit Trusts) he's the one who did the page's compilation,” mourned a colleague.

“May whoever participated in killing my colleague Moses Omusolo last night know no peace,” added another.

Omusolo lived in Nairobi’s Umoja area, not far from where the body was found.

In 2021, a veteran health and science journalist who worked for the Standard Media Group, went missing on October 21 and his body was discovered at the Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital morgue on October 26, 2021.

According to police, Gathura's body was found dumped on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road on the day of his disappearance.