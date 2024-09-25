The sports category has moved to a new website.

State House among areas listed for day-long power outage [List]

Amos Robi

Residents are advised to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience caused by the power outage.

Kenya Power employees at work
Kenya Power has announced a series of planned power outages scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the reliability of power supply to these regions.

Residents and businesses in Ihwagi and Gaikuyu Markets will be affected from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. The power outage will impact areas including Kiawamangi C/Fact, Kahuru kwa Ngacha, and several others up to Safaricom & Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers.

In Nyamira, power cuts will be seen in Obwari and Nyamusi, affecting areas from Obwari, Nyamusi, Gekendo to Ibencho from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Several parts of Nairobi will also experience power interruptions:

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Jua Kali, Gikomba, Part of Burma Mkt, and surrounding areas.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., power will be out in Nyari Est, Red Hill Link Rd, and adjacent areas.

This outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will affect Oloitoktok Rd, Riara Rd, Kileleshwa, and nearby roads.

In Makueni and Uasin Gishu Counties power outages are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line
Here are the regions that will be affected by the outages:

Areas affected:

  • Ihwagi Market
  • Gaikuyu Market

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Specific locations impacted:

  • Kiamwangi C/Fact
  • Kahuru kwa Ngacha
  • Kiaritha-Ini
  • Part of Saigon
  • Ihwagi
  • Kiragati
  • Gathehu
  • Giaikabei Githima
  • Karura, Karura Coffee
  • Gathumbi
  • Ngari Junior
  • Ragati
  • Iharu
  • Gikumbo
  • Kiandara
  • Gathambo TBC
  • Gaturumo-Ini TBC
  • Muthuthi-Ini TBC
  • Safari Boosters & adjacent areas

Areas affected:

  • Obwari
  • Nyamusi

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Specific locations impacted:

  • Gekendo
  • Karota
  • Mabariri
  • Ibencho
  • Adjacent areas

Several key areas in Nairobi will be affected by outages lasting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

  • Gikomba
  • Specific locations:
  • Juakali
  • Part of Burma Market
  • SDA Shauri Moyo
  • Gikomba Family Bank
  • Nyari
  • Specific locations:
  • Nyari Estate
  • Red Hill Link Road
  • Ibis Drive
  • Egrets Ridge
  • Thigiri Farm Road
  • Kilimani and Kileleshwa
  • Specific locations:
  • Oloitoktok Road
  • Mandera Road
  • Ngong Road
  • Adams Arcade
  • James Gichuru Road
  • State House, and surrounding areas
Areas affected:

  • Wote

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Specific locations impacted:

  • Kalawa
  • Kathonzweni
  • Kitise
  • Yiemulwa
  • Mavindini
  • Nthia
  • Kiangini
  • Mbuvo & adjacent customers
  • Kaptuktuk
  • Chemungen

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Specific locations impacted:

  • Kaptuktuk Primary School
  • Chemungen Primary School
