State House among areas listed for day-long power outage [List]

Kenya Power has announced a series of planned power outages scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
Residents are advised to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience caused by the power outage.
This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the reliability of power supply to these regions.
Here are the regions that will be affected by the outages:
1. Nyeri County
Areas affected:
- Ihwagi Market
- Gaikuyu Market
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Specific locations impacted:
- Kiamwangi C/Fact
- Kahuru kwa Ngacha
- Kiaritha-Ini
- Part of Saigon
- Ihwagi
- Kiragati
- Gathehu
- Giaikabei Githima
- Karura, Karura Coffee
- Gathumbi
- Ngari Junior
- Ragati
- Iharu
- Gikumbo
- Kiandara
- Gathambo TBC
- Gaturumo-Ini TBC
- Muthuthi-Ini TBC
- Safari Boosters & adjacent areas
2. Nyamira County
Areas affected:
- Obwari
- Nyamusi
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Specific locations impacted:
- Gekendo
- Karota
- Mabariri
- Ibencho
- Adjacent areas
3. Nairobi County
Several key areas in Nairobi will be affected by outages lasting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:
- Gikomba
- Specific locations:
- Juakali
- Part of Burma Market
- SDA Shauri Moyo
- Gikomba Family Bank
- Nyari
- Specific locations:
- Nyari Estate
- Red Hill Link Road
- Ibis Drive
- Egrets Ridge
- Thigiri Farm Road
- Kilimani and Kileleshwa
- Specific locations:
- Oloitoktok Road
- Mandera Road
- Ngong Road
- Adams Arcade
- James Gichuru Road
- State House, and surrounding areas
4. Makueni County
Areas affected:
- Wote
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Specific locations impacted:
- Kalawa
- Kathonzweni
- Kitise
- Yiemulwa
- Mavindini
- Nthia
- Kiangini
- Mbuvo & adjacent customers
5. Uasin Gishu County
- Kaptuktuk
- Chemungen
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Specific locations impacted:
- Kaptuktuk Primary School
- Chemungen Primary School