State House among areas listed for day-long power outage [List]

This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the reliability of power supply to these regions.

Nyeri County

Residents and businesses in Ihwagi and Gaikuyu Markets will be affected from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. The power outage will impact areas including Kiawamangi C/Fact, Kahuru kwa Ngacha, and several others up to Safaricom & Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers.

Nyamira County

In Nyamira, power cuts will be seen in Obwari and Nyamusi, affecting areas from Obwari, Nyamusi, Gekendo to Ibencho from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Nairobi County

Several parts of Nairobi will also experience power interruptions:

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Jua Kali, Gikomba, Part of Burma Mkt, and surrounding areas.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., power will be out in Nyari Est, Red Hill Link Rd, and adjacent areas.

This outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will affect Oloitoktok Rd, Riara Rd, Kileleshwa, and nearby roads.

In Makueni and Uasin Gishu Counties power outages are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

