What meeting? - Uhuru denies reports of summoning Mt Kenya leaders

According to reports the meeting had been scheduled to take place at State House on Friday March 18, 2022.

However, a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said that no meeting had been convened by President Kenyatta.

"His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta's attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating online on a purported meeting with Central Kenya elected leaders this week.

"The President did not convene nor postpone any such meeting. Therefore, the information is false and misleading," read the statement

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that President Kenyatta's diary for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead had several public engagements of which Kenyans would be duly informed.

According to MPs who claimed to have received an invitation, the head of state was to host MCAs, MPs Senators and Governors from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

"The text for purposes of clarity is very clearly worded. It invites elected leaders from the Mount Kenya region, from Senators to governors to members of the county assembly, those are the invitees," Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi stated.

No Show

However, a number of leaders had hinted at skipping the meeting which was to happen the same day as Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Gatundu South.

Many elected politicians in the president's backyard had already confirmed that they would be accompanying the DP.

“Mt Kenya leaders have been waiting for a proper sit down for 4 years. To call them 143 days before the election and when you have already declared yourself the campaign manager for Kitendawili is contemptuous. With utmost respect and deep regret, just let us be,” Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria posted on his Facebook page.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Too little too late. Am busy,” Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa reacted in reference to the invitation.

Ruto’s Tour of Uhuru’s village home

Ruto will be leading Kenya Kwanza alliance rallies at the heart of President Kenyatta’s family home just days after the head of state unveils the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on March 12.

The DP has made recent trips to Kiambu county but this will be the first time in three years that Ruto will return to Gatundu South.

The country’s second in command will make his first stop at Ngenda Ward, where Uhuru casts his vote then proceed to Kimunyu, Mutomo, Kiamwangi, Mundoro and Kiamwangi.

"We will have five stops in Gatundu South. The last time Ruto was in Gatundu South was three years ago,” Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa told the media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Two rally stops that are likely to spark interest is one at the president’s Ichaweri village and another at a Mutomo Village where the First Family is entangled in a land dispute with locals.