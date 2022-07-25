RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Thank you for making me the 1st female spokesperson - Kanze Dena to Uhuru

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We will miss you more as your staff, but the most as the president of this republic - Kanze Dena to Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena
State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo has sent a message of appreciation to President Uhuru Kenya for helping her make history as the first female spokesperson in Kenya.

Speaking during a special thanksgiving prayer and worship service to mark President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's successful 10-year tenure, Ms Dena said that she is glad to have served under Uhuru’s tenure.

She went on to confess that the State House staff will greatly miss President Kenyatta and his leadership when he leaves office.

"Thank you very much sir for making me the first spokesperson who was female. Thank you for helping me write history, I don't take it for granted. And for Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU), they want to say a special thank you because you have enabled them to carry out their mandate, and we say thank you very much on behalf all the other departments,” Kanze Dena told President Uhuru Kenyatta.

State House staff with a special cake prepared for president Uhuru Kenyatta
Adding that; “Your Excellency as you finish, we just want to ask that the lord will bless you, that the lord will keep you… we would miss you, you will miss us as your staff but will miss you more as your staff, but the most as your president of this republic. You have given us the opportunity to shine on the international market, the opportunity to be known as Kenya and we thank you. May God bless you and your family,”.

On Sunday, State House Kenya held a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10 years in office at State House Nairobi Gardens.

During the function, the Head of State commended State House staff for their commitment and dedication to serving the nation.

"On my own behalf, the First Lady and my entire family, we are grateful to all of you, all departments of State House, for we have worked very well together. We shall miss each one of you, and we will carry fond memories of working together in the service of our nation.

“It has, indeed, been a great pleasure and a great joy working with you because if you are working in an environment where you are happy, you are also able to deliver,” President Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House Nairobi
President Kenyatta urged those who will remain at State House to support the incoming administration and serve with zeal so as to keep propelling the nation to greater heights in development.

“The Government, the country cannot stop. It will move on. We took the mantle from others and we shall pass it on to others because the country must move forward.

“Just like the way we found many of you here, we shall leave many of you here. Mine is to request you to accord the same cooperation to the new administration. Help them to achieve more milestones so that our country can move forward,” the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margert Kenyatta and State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena
Several senior government officials including Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi among others also attended the prayer service.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

