Stop blame game - Mudavadi warns amid Gachagua’s onslaught on Raila, Uhuru

A tough-talking Mudavadi had no kind words for leaders engaging in blame game as has been witnessed in the recent past with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto blaming the previous Jubilee administration for almost every challenge the country is facing with a section of Kenyans reminding them that elections are now over and they should focus on working.

"Elections are behind us and the blame games won't help, now we must put that behind us," Mudavadi said on Saturday in Machakos.

He reminded elected leaders that now is the time to deliver pledges made during campaigns.

"If we continue engaging in the blame game, the currency will end faster than we imagine. We must now move away from the blame game to service delivery," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans have been treated to sustained onslaught and blame game as the Kenya Kwanza administration settles down in office and struggles to meet some of its pledges such as the lowering of flour prices and taming the high cost of living.

Blame game and delivering pledges

Despite the fact that the August contest ended when the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s win in the August elections the president has on several occasions referred to Azimio leaders as “our competitors” with Kenyans reminding him that he is now in charge with the contest over and should focus on delivering pledges made.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

From the high cost of living to the public debt, the Kenya Kwanza administration has always been quick to blame it all on former president Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration.

Worth noting is that Ruto shared that he will not dwell on blame games shortly after he was declared the winner of the August contest.

“I don't think it will help in any situation, finger pointing, blame game, I think we just need to sort out what we need to sort out and do what we have to do,” Ruto said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour

While presiding over the launch of distribution of relief food and animal feeds in Kajiado yesterday, Gachagua was at it yet again, blaming