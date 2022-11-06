Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has called for an end to the blame game by the Kenya Kwanza administration and its perceived competitors noting that “elections are over”.
Stop blame game - Mudavadi warns amid Gachagua’s onslaught on Raila, Uhuru
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been on the frontline blaming retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for several issues
A tough-talking Mudavadi had no kind words for leaders engaging in blame game as has been witnessed in the recent past with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto blaming the previous Jubilee administration for almost every challenge the country is facing with a section of Kenyans reminding them that elections are now over and they should focus on working.
"Elections are behind us and the blame games won't help, now we must put that behind us," Mudavadi said on Saturday in Machakos.
He reminded elected leaders that now is the time to deliver pledges made during campaigns.
"If we continue engaging in the blame game, the currency will end faster than we imagine. We must now move away from the blame game to service delivery," he added.
Kenyans have been treated to sustained onslaught and blame game as the Kenya Kwanza administration settles down in office and struggles to meet some of its pledges such as the lowering of flour prices and taming the high cost of living.
Blame game and delivering pledges
Despite the fact that the August contest ended when the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s win in the August elections the president has on several occasions referred to Azimio leaders as “our competitors” with Kenyans reminding him that he is now in charge with the contest over and should focus on delivering pledges made.
From the high cost of living to the public debt, the Kenya Kwanza administration has always been quick to blame it all on former president Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration.
Worth noting is that Ruto shared that he will not dwell on blame games shortly after he was declared the winner of the August contest.
“I don't think it will help in any situation, finger pointing, blame game, I think we just need to sort out what we need to sort out and do what we have to do,” Ruto said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour
While presiding over the launch of distribution of relief food and animal feeds in Kajiado yesterday, Gachagua was at it yet again, blaming
"The old man destroyed Uhuru and his government. Uhuru was a useful leader, he was focused on transforming this country. But when he (Raila) joined him, the president lost focus. We no longer need him to lecture us on how to run this country. He should sit back and watch us transform this country. What we're interested in is his oversight, not his advice," the deputy president fired at Raila.
