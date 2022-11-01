Strange behaviour elephants exhibit before dying

In a statement, KWS said that the elephant died due to natural causes.

“We are saddened by the death of Dida, who was possibly Africa’s largest female Tusker and a matriarch residing in Tsavo East National Park. She died from natural causes due to old age having lived a full life to about 60-65 years old,” the statement read.

KWS added that Dida was an iconic matriarch of Tsavo and a great repository of many decades worth of knowledge.

She shepherded her herd through many seasons and challenging times. She served as both the subject of various documentaries and an iconic tourist attraction.

Strange behaviours elephants exhibit before natural death

African elephants enjoy a lifespan of up to 70 years and portray strange behaviours at the end of their sunset years.

Elephants have a tendency to split from the rest of the herd as they near the end of their lifespan.

They often die of starvation and loss of teeth is considered to be the leading cause of death among mature elephants.

What leads to the loss of teeth?

Elephants typically have 26 teeth; 12 large flat molars and 12 somewhat smaller, more angular premolars. The two others are actually their tusks.

The enormous quantities of leaves, grasses, fruits, and branches that these gentle giants must consume for around 16 to 20 hours per day to maintain their energy levels continually wear away elephant teeth.

New teeth are therefore, constantly growing to replace the existing ones. Every time a molar or premolar wears down or is lost, a new one emerges from the rear to take its place.

Elephants go through a total of six sets of teeth throughout their lives as a result of this procedure.