Strathmore University addresses allegations of harassing Tik Tok influencer

According to Nyar Kano, who was going to attend an event organized by social media platform Tik Tok the security guards at the gate barred her from going in as she was not in the invitees list for event that was being hosted at the University auditorium.

Nyar Kano says a man attached to the university questioned her mode of dressing and told her she was inappropriately dressed to access the premises of the university. In her defence however, the Tik Toker claimed she had no heads up for the event dress code adding that her choice of dressing was African.

Tik Tok Star Nyar Kano Pulse Live Kenya

“For this particular event, I did not have a dress code alert and as a fashion designer, I went for an African fabric which would not have colonial interference,” she said.

The university on its part has however denied the allegations raised by the Tik Tok star saying it never blocked her from accessing the auditorium where the event was being held.

Paul Ochieng’ the University Dean of Students said the content creator was treated with all respect adding that the manner in which she was dressed did not reflect the type of students they produced.

“We have the dress code that is appropriate for the nature of the industry our students join once they leave the institution. We train lawyers, business people, finance experts, engineers,” he said.