Strathmore University addresses allegations of harassing Tik Tok influencer

Authors:

Amos Robi

The University said the Tik Toker was not in the list of the invited guests

Strathmore University has responded to claims Tik Tok content creator Swiry Nyar Kano’s claim she was barred from accessing the University’s premises because of her dress code.

According to Nyar Kano, who was going to attend an event organized by social media platform Tik Tok the security guards at the gate barred her from going in as she was not in the invitees list for event that was being hosted at the University auditorium.

Nyar Kano says a man attached to the university questioned her mode of dressing and told her she was inappropriately dressed to access the premises of the university. In her defence however, the Tik Toker claimed she had no heads up for the event dress code adding that her choice of dressing was African.

READ:Akothee over the moon as daughter graduates from Strathmore University

“For this particular event, I did not have a dress code alert and as a fashion designer, I went for an African fabric which would not have colonial interference,” she said.

The university on its part has however denied the allegations raised by the Tik Tok star saying it never blocked her from accessing the auditorium where the event was being held.

Paul Ochieng’ the University Dean of Students said the content creator was treated with all respect adding that the manner in which she was dressed did not reflect the type of students they produced.

“We have the dress code that is appropriate for the nature of the industry our students join once they leave the institution. We train lawyers, business people, finance experts, engineers,” he said.

Nyar Kano said the University is yet to apologize to the her even as the University says she was not in the list of the invited guests.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

