Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The winner will be announced on Friday, March 25

Students from Raila Educational Centre in Kibra are set to compete for Earth Prize Award

A group of students from Raila Educational Centre situated in Kibera have been selected among 10 global finalists for the Earth Prize Award and stand a chance to win $100,000 (Sh11 million).

The students, founded Kibra Waste Recyclers having observed the amount of waste paper their school generates from notebooks and printed material which is burnt in landfills, releasing greenhouse gasses.

In addition, the school uses firewood equivalent to four mature trees per week to cook two meals daily for all the students, thus contributing to deforestation.

"In an effort to reduce pollution and deforestation, we convert the waste paper into briquettes made out of paper waste and sawdust to produce energy for cooking our meals," revealed the students.

TOPSHOT - A young resident of Nairobi's Kibra slum, one of Africa's largest slums, crosses a heavily polluted section of the Ngong river on September 19, 2018. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A young resident of Nairobi's Kibra slum, one of Africa's largest slums, crosses a heavily polluted section of the Ngong river on September 19, 2018. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

More than 700,000 people live in the Kibra, the largest urban slum in Africa, without basic government services, such as trash removal, sewage, and clean water.

"In order to implement the idea, we have collaborated with the local community and neighboring schools to collect waste paper in designated collection bags at schools for recycling," read a statement from Kibra Waste Recyclers.

On Friday, March 25th, one of the finalist teams will be announced as The Earth Prize Winner and will receive a prize of $100,000, to be split in half between the team members and their school. Three runner-up schools will also be awarded $25,000 each.

The Earth Foundation CEO Angela McCarthy / Courtesy of Earth Foundation
The Earth Foundation CEO Angela McCarthy / Courtesy of Earth Foundation Pulse Live Kenya

The Earth Prize is a global environmental sustainability competition for teenagers, operated by the Earth Foundation established by Switzerland-based Irishman Peter McGarry.

"Over 650 teams of students from 516 schools in 114 countries and territories had signed up for the competition from some of the most elite boarding schools in the United Kingdom and Switzerland to schools in refugee camps in the West Bank and Jordan," revealed Angela McCarthy, CEO of the Earth Foundation.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

