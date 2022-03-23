Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

The students, founded Kibra Waste Recyclers having observed the amount of waste paper their school generates from notebooks and printed material which is burnt in landfills, releasing greenhouse gasses.

In addition, the school uses firewood equivalent to four mature trees per week to cook two meals daily for all the students, thus contributing to deforestation.

"In an effort to reduce pollution and deforestation, we convert the waste paper into briquettes made out of paper waste and sawdust to produce energy for cooking our meals," revealed the students.

More than 700,000 people live in the Kibra, the largest urban slum in Africa, without basic government services, such as trash removal, sewage, and clean water.

"In order to implement the idea, we have collaborated with the local community and neighboring schools to collect waste paper in designated collection bags at schools for recycling," read a statement from Kibra Waste Recyclers.

Cash prizes for winner and runner-ups

On Friday, March 25th, one of the finalist teams will be announced as The Earth Prize Winner and will receive a prize of $100,000, to be split in half between the team members and their school. Three runner-up schools will also be awarded $25,000 each.

The Earth Prize is a global environmental sustainability competition for teenagers, operated by the Earth Foundation established by Switzerland-based Irishman Peter McGarry.