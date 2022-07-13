Kenyatta University students to protest if VC is not reinstated

The students have revealed that the demonstrations will be used as a means for them to express their displeasure at the planned subdivision of a section of the university's land.

The protest will involve members from the faculty of medicine, pharmacy, architecture, engineering and nursing as a majority of students are currently on holiday.

According to Moses Ngigi, President of KUSA, the students were angered by an announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta that a section of KU's land will be given to Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Pulse Live Kenya

The 410 acre land which has been divided into four will see World Health Organisation (WHO) occupy 30 acres, the Africa Centre for Disease Control get 10 acres, KUTRRH get 180 acres and resettlement of squatters of Kamae Settlement Scheme (190 acres).

“They’re planning to sack Prof Wainaina and excise the land. We want our VC back and KU land will not be taken away,” Ngigi told Nation.

Squabble between Uhuru Kenyatta and Professor Paul Wainaina

The new development comes only a day after Professor Wainaina addressed students and staff at the school's amphitheater. The Professor on Tuesday morning told them “This is probably the last time you’ll see me addressing you as VC”.

The VC further revealed that the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua sent a letter to the institution, insisting that the VC and council should surrender part of the land.

“The letter by the Head of Public Service Kinyua had directed us to give the land to the hospital after a decision was made by cabinet. We have told the Education CS that the university council doesn’t have the capacity to give land, but to protect it,” Wainaina said.