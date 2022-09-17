RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Charles Ouma

Sudi did not hold back in his response

Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper
Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has clapped back at critics who took issues with him boarding President William Ruto's official military chopper to Naivasha for a Kenya Kwanza leaders’ meeting.

Recommended articles

Sudi was captured on camera disembarking from the military chopper on Friday, September 16 in the company of the president who landed in Nakuru to preside over the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting.

A section of Kenyans were quick to point out that the use of the aircraft was limited to the president and other high-ranking government officials and turning the same into a vessel to ferry politicians to political meetings amounts to misuse of public resources.

In the wake of the criticism, Sudi fired back, noting that he is used to government choppers, noting that the Naivasha instance was neither the first nor the last.

"I'm used to these government helicopters. The pictures below show when I had freedom and when I didn't have it," Sudi fired back.

Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper
Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper Pulse Live Kenya

Accompanying the response were several photos of the lawmaker in government choppers, including one in a police chopper.

Critics weigh in as photo elicits mixed reactions

Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina was among those who took issues with Sudi noting:

“Is Sudi the new Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defense? What a waste of public resources. Bottom-up my foot.”

Some were quick to point out that the same chopper in question had been used to ferry Azimio politicians in the past and Ole Kina did not have an issue back then.

"Whether it's Raila Odinga or Oscar Sudi, public resources must be used prudently. Military and other disciplined forces and agencies aircrafts and vehicles must be used sparingly and only by authorized personnel. Its a low for KKA. This must be discouraged" noted Stephen Mutoro.

Others opined that who is allowed into the chopper and who is not is solely decided by President William Ruto, and in this instance, he (the president) had decided that Sudi was to accompany him.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

Ezekiel Mutua responds to Reuben Kigame's attack on Ruto

Ezekiel Mutua responds to Reuben Kigame's attack on Ruto

All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni

All adults below 90 should get skills that tap government money - Museveni

DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

US Embassy announces changes to hasten Visa applications for Kenyans

More pain for Kenyans as KRA plans to increase taxes on these products [List]

More pain for Kenyans as KRA plans to increase taxes on these products [List]

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro [Courtesy]

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder