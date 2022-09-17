Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Sudi was captured on camera disembarking from the military chopper on Friday, September 16 in the company of the president who landed in Nakuru to preside over the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting.

A section of Kenyans were quick to point out that the use of the aircraft was limited to the president and other high-ranking government officials and turning the same into a vessel to ferry politicians to political meetings amounts to misuse of public resources.

In the wake of the criticism, Sudi fired back, noting that he is used to government choppers, noting that the Naivasha instance was neither the first nor the last.

"I'm used to these government helicopters. The pictures below show when I had freedom and when I didn't have it," Sudi fired back.

Accompanying the response were several photos of the lawmaker in government choppers, including one in a police chopper.

Critics weigh in as photo elicits mixed reactions

Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina was among those who took issues with Sudi noting:

“Is Sudi the new Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defense? What a waste of public resources. Bottom-up my foot.”

Some were quick to point out that the same chopper in question had been used to ferry Azimio politicians in the past and Ole Kina did not have an issue back then.

"Whether it's Raila Odinga or Oscar Sudi, public resources must be used prudently. Military and other disciplined forces and agencies aircrafts and vehicles must be used sparingly and only by authorized personnel. Its a low for KKA. This must be discouraged" noted Stephen Mutoro.