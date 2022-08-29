RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court sets date for pre-trial hearing

Denis Mwangi

The Supreme Court has signalled the start of proceedings for the presidential election petitions by calling for a pre-trial conference.

CJ Martha Koome
The Supreme Court has scheduled a pretrial conference for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11 am.

The Supreme Court is required to convene a pre-trial conference within 8 days from the filing of a presidential election petition.

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome (centre) and Deputy Chief Justice and Vice-President of the Supreme Court Philomena Mwilu (third left) with Supreme Court Judges (from left) Isaac Lenaola, Dr Smokin Wanjala, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi. Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
It provides an informal setting for all parties and the judges to identify the facts that are agreed upon or are in dispute, clarify the issues between the parties, and attempt to resolve them by way of a voluntary agreement.

The Supreme Court is then required to hear the election dispute petition immediately after the pre-trial conference and proceed to deliver a judgement within 14 days of the filing of the petition.

Azimio la Umoja principals carry the presidential petition files at the Milimani Law Courts
So far, nine petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court. All nine petitioners and their respondents are expected to participate in the pre-trial conference.

Apart from Azimio La Umoja one Kenya coalition party petition, other petitioners include John Njoroge Kamau, Daniel Kariuki Ngari, Juliah Nyokabi Chege, Khelef Khalifa, Okiya Omtatah, Youth Advocacy Africa and Reuben Kigame.

Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria has also petitioned the Supreme Court to deny Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga's appeal to overturn President-elect William Ruto's election victory.

Odinga and Karua are asking the court to declare the Presidential Election results declared on August 15 null and invalid in a complaint against the IEBC, its chairperson Wafula Chebukati, commissioners, and William Ruto.

Omtatah also petitioned that the results of the Presidential election released by the IEBC be annulled, claiming that no contender met the 50% + one criteria established in the constitution.

IEBC commissioners hold meeting for the first time since IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced Presidential results from the General Elections of Kenya
Khalifa is also requesting that the results of the presidential election be thrown out.

Kigame, on his part, is also requesting that the four presidential candidates' nomination and clearance be revoked.

Kamau is asking the courts to shed light on whether the IEBC chairman erred by leaving out other commissioners from the final tally.

