RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court announces when to deliver judgement on presidential election petition

Denis Mwangi

The Supreme Court has announced what time it will deliver its judgement on the presidential election petition

Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R): Justice Isaac Lenaola, Justice William Ouko, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, Justice Njoki Ndung'u and Justice Smokin Wanjala
Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R): Justice Isaac Lenaola, Justice William Ouko, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, Justice Njoki Ndung'u and Justice Smokin Wanjala

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement on the presidential election petition at 12:00pm on Monday, September 5th.

Recommended articles

The court has invited lawyers representing all the petitioners and respondents to the Milimani Law Courts where the hearings have been taking place.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement on the presidential election petition at 12:00pm on Monday, September 5th.
The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement on the presidential election petition at 12:00pm on Monday, September 5th. Pulse Live Kenya

Both Raila Odinga and William Ruto has said that they will accept the judgement of the Supreme Court.

Odinga challenged the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15, 2022.

Police officers man the road leading to Supreme Court in Milimani ahead of Supreme Court Ruling
Police officers man the road leading to Supreme Court in Milimani ahead of Supreme Court Ruling Pulse Live Kenya
Police officers man the road leading to Supreme Court in Milimani ahead of Supreme Court Ruling
Police officers man the road leading to Supreme Court in Milimani ahead of Supreme Court Ruling Pulse Live Kenya

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Martha Karua speaks after Supreme Court upholds Ruto's win

Martha Karua speaks after Supreme Court upholds Ruto's win

Supreme Court Upholds Ruto's election as president [List of judgements issued]

Supreme Court Upholds Ruto's election as president [List of judgements issued]

Uhuru summons first sitting of 13th Parliament

Uhuru summons first sitting of 13th Parliament

LIVE BLOG: Supreme Court verdict on Raila versus Ruto election case

LIVE BLOG: Supreme Court verdict on Raila versus Ruto election case

They played you all along - Babu Owino tells Raila

They played you all along - Babu Owino tells Raila

Supreme Court announces when to deliver judgement on presidential election petition

Supreme Court announces when to deliver judgement on presidential election petition

Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Kenya [Video]

Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Kenya [Video]

Reactions as Nakuru man is unceremoniously whisked away by Ruto’s security detail

Reactions as Nakuru man is unceremoniously whisked away by Ruto’s security detail

Judiciary issues update amid speculation on Supreme Court judgement

Judiciary issues update amid speculation on Supreme Court judgement

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed