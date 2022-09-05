The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement on the presidential election petition at 12:00pm on Monday, September 5th.
Supreme Court announces when to deliver judgement on presidential election petition
The Supreme Court has announced what time it will deliver its judgement on the presidential election petition
Recommended articles
The court has invited lawyers representing all the petitioners and respondents to the Milimani Law Courts where the hearings have been taking place.
Pulse Live Kenya
Both Raila Odinga and William Ruto has said that they will accept the judgement of the Supreme Court.
Odinga challenged the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15, 2022.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke