Surrender or face same fate as Katombi Gang - DCI warns Mombasa gangs

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the young men were arrested in Mjambera ward, Kisauni in possession of machetes and marijuana and are suspected to have been on a mission to engage in criminal activities in Soko Mjinga.

“Police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward in Kisauni Sub-County have this morning arrested 5 youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed Panga Boys. The five Abdul Shakur Charo, Lukman Said Salim, Omar Rajab Omar, Masuud Mohammed Bwana and Nahim Akinyi Ongut,” the DCI reported.

The suspects are currently in custody as they wait to be arraigned in court.

The police further urged victims of the gang to report to Mjambere Police Station for further action.

“We call upon any member of the public who may have fallen victim to atrocities by this gang to report to Mjambere police station for further police action,” stated the DCI.

Panga gang Pulse Live Kenya

Anti-terror police to deal with Mombasa gangs

The arrest of the gang members comes shortly after videos emerged of gangs in Mombasa attacking and robbing residents in broad daylight. The videos circulated across social media led to the arrest of five suspects.

The DCI also established that five members of the gang belong to a gang known as Haipingwi which has been terrorizing residents in Mombasa.

“Last evening, five of the thugs captured on the footage were arrested separately in Kibokoni, Kikowani and Makadara areas of Mombasa town. The thugs include Noordin Mohamed alias MBAVU nene, Brian Ogutu, Vidich Nzilu, Ahmed Ali and Abdala Mohamed alias MBULO. Detectives have since established that the five belong to a recently formed notorious squad known as the ‘Haipingwi’ gang, responsible for the sudden upsurge of crime in Mombasa’s Old town,” said the DCI.

Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI also said it was going to embark on a mission to deal with the gangs in the city urging suspects in to surrender before they are dealt with as Katombi Gang in Mathare was dealt with.