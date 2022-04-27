Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

In a statement, Kihika said that she is willing to pay Christine Wambui’s four-year school fees following reports that she was struggling to raise money to sponsor her education.

Christine who scored 403 marks in the 2021 KCPE has been called to join Alliance Girls High School for her secondary education.

The Nakuru gubernatorial hopeful asked those in contact with Christine Wambui to reach out to her so that she can help.

“Trying to locate this brilliant girl. Anyone who can help me get in touch with her or her family? l Would be honored to sponsor her education (Form 1 through Form 4),” read Susan Kihika’s appeal to the public.

Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with Nation, Christine - who sat for her KCPE at Maombi Primary school -said she has been doing low-grade jobs in her hometown to raise her Form 1 school fees.

Ms Wambui’s father Stanley Irungu and mother Winnie had already informed her that they will not be able to raise the money required at Alliance Girls and the only option is to join local schools in the area.

The Alliance Girls' admission letter indicates that her first term school fee is Sh22,000 while other overhead costs are about Sh20,000, bringing the total fees to Sh42,000.

“I worked hard to join Alliance Girls High School. I will use every skill at my disposal to even join the school. My parents have indicated that they don't have enough money.