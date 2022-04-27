RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Christine Wambui scored 403 marks and she has obtained admission to Alliance Girls High School

Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees
Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has offered to pay school fees for a young girl who emerged top in Nakuru County in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Kihika said that she is willing to pay Christine Wambui’s four-year school fees following reports that she was struggling to raise money to sponsor her education.

Christine who scored 403 marks in the 2021 KCPE has been called to join Alliance Girls High School for her secondary education.

The Nakuru gubernatorial hopeful asked those in contact with Christine Wambui to reach out to her so that she can help.

“Trying to locate this brilliant girl. Anyone who can help me get in touch with her or her family? l Would be honored to sponsor her education (Form 1 through Form 4),” read Susan Kihika’s appeal to the public.

Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees
Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with Nation, Christine - who sat for her KCPE at Maombi Primary school -said she has been doing low-grade jobs in her hometown to raise her Form 1 school fees.

Ms Wambui’s father Stanley Irungu and mother Winnie had already informed her that they will not be able to raise the money required at Alliance Girls and the only option is to join local schools in the area.

The Alliance Girls' admission letter indicates that her first term school fee is Sh22,000 while other overhead costs are about Sh20,000, bringing the total fees to Sh42,000.

Christine Wambui and her Parents
Christine Wambui and her Parents Susan Kihika comes to the rescue of Christine Wambui struggling to raise fees Pulse Live Kenya

“I worked hard to join Alliance Girls High School. I will use every skill at my disposal to even join the school. My parents have indicated that they don't have enough money.

I know my parents are struggling to meet the basic needs but I will not let my dreams of joining Alliance Girls fade. I will do basic manual work at home to raise money and reduce the fees burden on my parents,” Christine told Nation.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

Sakaja unveils running mate in race for Nairobi governor

Sakaja unveils running mate in race for Nairobi governor

Gov't worker earning Sh32,000 monthly arrested for having millions in bank

Gov't worker earning Sh32,000 monthly arrested for having millions in bank

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Kibaki's habits that differed from Presidential traditions

Kibaki's habits that differed from Presidential traditions

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking