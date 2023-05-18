The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Lynet Okumu

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula is a prominent Kenyan politician, supply chain expert and the current cabinet secretary for Health.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha
Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula is a prominent Kenyan politician, supply chain expert and the current cabinet secretary for Health.

With a strong background in logistics and supply chain management, she brings extensive experience and expertise to her new position.

Born in Kitale, Kenya, Susan Nakhumicha Wafula grew up in a diverse and vibrant community.

She attended the Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC), where she earned a diploma in Pharmacy.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Health CS announces plans to rebrand NHIF

Committed to expanding her knowledge and skills, she pursued further studies and obtained a diploma in Healthcare Management from the Kenya Institute of Management.

In 2012, she enrolled at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to pursue a master's degree in procurement, logistics, and supply chain management.

Later on, she successfully completed her Ph.D. in Business Management, specializing in Logistics and Supply Chain.

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula's career has been marked by her dedication to supply chain management and healthcare logistics.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a past meeting in her office
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a past meeting in her office Pulse Live Kenya

She has held notable positions in renowned organizations, contributing to the optimization and efficiency of supply chain operations.

Susan's experience includes working at Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies, where she honed her skills in procurement and logistics.

She later joined the UCSF Institute for Global Health Sciences, where she served as the Head of Supply Chain. Her expertise in agile and intelligent supply chain solutions has made her a respected figure in the industry.

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula ventured into politics and ran for the position of Trans Nzoia Woman Representative under the Ford Kenya party.

Although she faced strong competition from the UDA candidate Lilian Chebet Siyoi, her political aspirations demonstrate her commitment.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 KEMSA board members sacked after one week in office

As her political journey progresses, Susan aims to leverage her expertise in supply chain management to contribute to the development and improvement of the healthcare sector in Kenya.

While her exact financial details are not publicly disclosed, as a cabinet minister, Susan Nakhumicha receives a substantial salary and benefits.

According to Salaries and Remuneration Commission ( SRC), her position entitles her to a basic salary of Sh554,400, along with a house allowance of Sh200,000 and a market adjustment of Sh169,600, resulting in a monthly gross income of Sh924,000.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Health CS Susan Nakhumicha: Kenya is a country where interns earn more than the actual doctors

Additionally, she also receives a commute allowance.

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula prefers to keep her personal life private, and details about her marital status or family members are not publicly known.

She focuses on her professional endeavors and serving the public in her role as Cabinet Minister for Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

