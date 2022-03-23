Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Mr David Ambuku alias General is said to be notorious in forging tender documents and local purchase orders before conning his unsuspecting targets.

A statement issued by DCI via their official Twitter handle, details that Ambuku was retrieved from a water tank, where he had nosedived to evade arrest.

The suspected fraudster has been working with crooked officials in various government ministries. Just the other day, he conspired to defraud two merchants Sh47.3 million using forged tender documents for ministries of Interior and Labour.

“He almost drowned after plunging into the water tank at the sight of financial investigations detectives, who raided his house at Kimathi estate, along Jogoo road, early today morning. The con, who is a director of Kemoma ventures and several other companies working with crooked officials in government ministries and state departments, secures access to their well furnished offices and boardrooms where he conducts his business unperturbed,” reads part of the DCI statement.

Suspected serial fraudster David Ambuku Pulse Live Kenya

Before the arrest, Ambuku had conned a Chinese investor Sh26 million - posing as a procurement officer at the Ministry of Labour. He also conned another investor over Sh26 million while pretending to be a senior military official at the defence headquarters.

“The serial fraudster with a knack for obtaining millions of shillings from unsuspecting investors without batting an eyelid, has previously posed as a senior military official at defence headquarters and obtained over Sh26 million from a would be investor,” the DCI statement added.

The suspect who has over 10 pending cases will be arraigned in court on Wednesday March 23, 2022 and police are appealing to all his victims to report to the Economic Crimes Unit at the DCI headquarters.

“The scammer who has over 10 pending cases in different courts has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games before he was finally cornered this morning.