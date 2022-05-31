RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Tabitha Keroche has to appear before IEBC again

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Tabitha Karanja has confirmed she overpaid for her candidature

A supporter hold up a poster for UDA's Nakuru Senator aspirant Tabitha Karanja Keroche
A supporter hold up a poster for UDA's Nakuru Senator aspirant Tabitha Karanja Keroche

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Tabitha Karanja will have to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) again after failing to present all the required documents required for clearance to take part in the August 9 elections.

Recommended articles

According to the Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO), during the initial verification and clearance exercise on Monday, she forgot to present her United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination certificate.

For a senator candidate, IEBC requires one to submit a nomination certificate from a fully registered political party. The document also has to be signed by an authorized official of the party.

Aside from the hitch with the certificate, Karanja was also flagged for paying the nomination fee amount required from male aspirants, as opposed to the subsidized amount for women candidates.

Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022
Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Male aspirants are supposed to pay Sh50,000 while women, youth, and People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) have to part with Sh25,000.

"I wrote a bankers cheque with an amount meant for male senatorial candidates instead of female category," read her tweet in part.

The decision to waive the nomination fees came about after numerous requests from women, youth and PLWDs.

In a press conference on March 23, 2022 IEBC Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera publicly announced the new directive as well as reiterated that the commission will support all the special interest groups.

UDA's Nakuru senator candidate Tabitha Karanja Keroche on the campaign trail on May 29, 2022
UDA's Nakuru senator candidate Tabitha Karanja Keroche on the campaign trail on May 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“As IEBC, we understand the economic position of women and the many things that we have to do in this society to help increase their numbers on the ballot,” she said.

Karanja will now have to appear before the IEBC once again today, May 31 with all the necessary documents if she hopes to secure her name on the ballot.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

McDonald Mariga attacked, arm broken while campaigning in Kibra [Video]

McDonald Mariga attacked, arm broken while campaigning in Kibra [Video]

Government issues new directive for Madaraka day attendees

Government issues new directive for Madaraka day attendees

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

Ruto quietly meets sculptor who pushed wheelbarrow from Nakuru, avoids publicity [Photos]

Ruto quietly meets sculptor who pushed wheelbarrow from Nakuru, avoids publicity [Photos]

Why Tabitha Keroche has to appear before IEBC again

Why Tabitha Keroche has to appear before IEBC again

More trouble for Alchemist as Governor Kananu swings into action

More trouble for Alchemist as Governor Kananu swings into action

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

MP's wife dies in road accident

MP's wife dies in road accident

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.