Why Tabitha Keroche has to appear before IEBC again

According to the Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO), during the initial verification and clearance exercise on Monday, she forgot to present her United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination certificate.

For a senator candidate, IEBC requires one to submit a nomination certificate from a fully registered political party. The document also has to be signed by an authorized official of the party.

Aside from the hitch with the certificate, Karanja was also flagged for paying the nomination fee amount required from male aspirants, as opposed to the subsidized amount for women candidates.

Tabitha Karanja overpaid for her candidature

Male aspirants are supposed to pay Sh50,000 while women, youth, and People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) have to part with Sh25,000.

"I wrote a bankers cheque with an amount meant for male senatorial candidates instead of female category," read her tweet in part.

The decision to waive the nomination fees came about after numerous requests from women, youth and PLWDs.

In a press conference on March 23, 2022 IEBC Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera publicly announced the new directive as well as reiterated that the commission will support all the special interest groups.

“As IEBC, we understand the economic position of women and the many things that we have to do in this society to help increase their numbers on the ballot,” she said.