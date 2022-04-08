Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

The gazette notice said Karanja could now use her new name for all purposes and should now be addressed as Tabitha Karanja Keroche only.

“Tabitha Mukami Mungai, formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of her former name Tabitha Mukami Mungai, and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Tabitha Karanja Keroche, for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address her by her assumed name Tabitha Karanja Keroche only,” the notice read.

Kenyans who have changed their names for politics

Karanja joins a growing list of politicians who have adopted their nicknames as official names to ease their electoral bids during the elections.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko changed his name from Mike Mbuvi and also seemed to have dropped the name Gideon which had linked him to a prison term he claimed never to have served at Shimo La Tewa Prison.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu also added the tag Baba Yao to formally become his name.

Outgoing Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria also changed his name from Francis Mwangi to Mwangi Wa Iria because of his long stint with the milk-processing parastatal Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC).

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi also adopted his tag name after a philanthropic gesture of distributing water tanks which earned him the name Wamatangi and which he legally embraced.

Karanja whose business has built her name said she was vying for the Nakuru seat through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as she believes in the Bottom-Up economic approach.