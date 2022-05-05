More than 100,000 members of the Talai clan have sent a letter to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge seeking reparations from the British government during the colonial era.
Talai clan seek help from Prince William over land eviction
In the letter, the Talai narrated their frustrations in seeking justice for human rights violations. They specifically highlight instances of unlawful killing, sexual violence, torture, and arbitrary detention.
The members further detailed how they were evicted from their agricultural land around Kericho town and forced into exile in the Tse-Tse fly-infested Gwasii Hills in present-day Homa Bay County through the 1901 Talai Removal Ordinance.
In the letter, the members explained why they had resorted to communicating with Prince William, citing that he was their last hope.
"Despite our immense suffering under British rule, the British Government has refused to acknowledge this fact or meet any of us, let alone apologise," the group said.
In the letter, the group stated the Duke's relationship with Kenya as justifiable reason as to why he should be of help. "You proposed to your wife there and when your Grandmother became Queen, she was visiting Kenya - which at the time was one of the colonies."
Furthermore, the group sent three representatives to London led by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony to meet UK Members of Parliament and civil society representatives hoping the situation will be handled expeditiously.
"We inherited the pain, you inherited the profit...Many of our group are very elderly so the urgency of this is paramount. We cannot let another victim of this time pass away still longing for their dignity to be restored," read the letter in part.
