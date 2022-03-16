Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

According to the complaints seen by this writer, the immigration officers have a habit of demanding for bribes from Nigerians and in the case they refuse to pay, face deportation.

Popular content creator Tayo Aina, is one of the visitors who claims to have been profiled when he arrived at Kenya's main airport. He also suggested Immigration officials at the country's main airport demanded a bribe.

"This happened to me on entering Kenya. Had to drop $50 if not I would have been framed for carrying drugs by the airport police," read his tweet.

Several of his compatriots took to their own social media accounts to lament on the provocative procedures towards them under the pretext of inspection and security concerns.

Twitter user Eshemoha, said immediately he landed in Nairobi, he was escorted into the police station,

"Landed in Nairobi and first thing na police station straight! Guy literally saw my passport and asked me to step aside. Delayed and searched me for narcotics after I refused to part with 50usd," read his tweet.

Godfrey Nwanekah replying to Eshemoha's tweet explained how the airport officials forced him to part with Sh2,500 in order to release him from a 3 hour long custody. He later explained that he no longer flies through Nairobi.

"I was held for close to three hours before one of them asked me to pay $50 so I wont miss my connecting flight, I had to give them €20. I no longer fly through Kenya, I rather fly via Doha etc. The officials have perfected harassment & extortion."

JKIA ranked best in Africa on customer service

The revelations come only days since JKIA and the Moi International Airport (MIA) in Mombasa were voted as the winners of the 2021 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

MIA was voted as the best airport for under 2 million passengers per year while JKIA was ranked as the best airport for passengers between 5-15 million a year.

Airports Council International (ACI) World director-general Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving the passenger experience.