2 teachers detained over punishment of Class 8 pupil who did not score 400/500

The student, identified as Bravin Ochido, is said to have been severely punished for not scoring 400 out of 500 marks on an exam.

The two teachers have been arrested following investigations by the Ministry of Education after a video of the frustrated pupil went viral and caused public outrage.

According to a police statement, the two teachers - Paul Osogo and Maurine Otieno - have been detained at the Yala Police Station where they are aiding with investigations.

Charles Chacha, who is the Police Commander at Gem Sub-County, stated that the 14-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by the two teachers after obtaining poor grades and at least eight other students have come forward with their accounts.

The two teachers as set to be indicted in court on monday to face assault charges.

The video made rounds on social media, illustrating how the young pupil was frustrated, claiming he was contemplating dropping out of school because he could not take the pain anymore.

The student further stated that teachers had been frustrating him to the extent that he was being deprived of food.