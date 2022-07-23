RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 teachers detained over punishment of Class 8 pupil who did not score 400/500

Irene Okere

Police say 8 other learners have come forward with their accounts

File image of the inside of a Kenyan police station
File image of the inside of a Kenyan police station

Two teachers have been detained after the government intervened in a matter involving a Class 8 pupil at Nyamninia Public Day & Boarding School in Siaya County.

The student, identified as Bravin Ochido, is said to have been severely punished for not scoring 400 out of 500 marks on an exam.

The two teachers have been arrested following investigations by the Ministry of Education after a video of the frustrated pupil went viral and caused public outrage.

According to a police statement, the two teachers - Paul Osogo and Maurine Otieno - have been detained at the Yala Police Station where they are aiding with investigations.

Charles Chacha, who is the Police Commander at Gem Sub-County, stated that the 14-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by the two teachers after obtaining poor grades and at least eight other students have come forward with their accounts.

The two teachers as set to be indicted in court on monday to face assault charges.

The government ordered a probe into an incident where the Class 8 pupil was allegedly severely punished for not scoring 400 out of 500 marks on an exam.

The video made rounds on social media, illustrating how the young pupil was frustrated, claiming he was contemplating dropping out of school because he could not take the pain anymore.

The student further stated that teachers had been frustrating him to the extent that he was being deprived of food.

READ: Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Visible marks of cane strokes were seen on the back and thighs of the pupil.

Irene Okere

