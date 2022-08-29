RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Judges from across Africa jet in to monitor Raila vs Ruto case

Cyprian Kimutai

The team of five will analyse the independence of the Judiciary

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/03/31 - Chief justice of the supreme court Martha Koome (c) presides over a bench of seven judges which consists of (from L-R) Supreme court judges Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndungu, and William Ouko during the hearing of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/03/31 - Chief justice of the supreme court Martha Koome (c) presides over a bench of seven judges which consists of (from L-R) Supreme court judges Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndungu, and William Ouko during the hearing of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A panel of members of the Africa Judges and Jurists Forum (AJJF) has arrived in Kenya to observe and monitor the 2022 presidential election petition.

The High-Level Panel of Eminent African Jurists consists of retired Chief Justices, judges from numerous Court of Appeals as well as members of Electoral Courts from across Africa.

The panel of five are led by retired Tanzania Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman. Others are Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza of the Supreme Court of Uganda, Ivy Kamanga from the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Moses Chinhengo from the Court of Appeal, Lesotho, and Henry Boissie Mbha, the president of the Electoral Court of South Africa.

The 2022 Trial Observation Mission is headed by the Rtd Chief Justice of the Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Justice Mohammed Chande Othman.
The 2022 Trial Observation Mission is headed by the Rtd Chief Justice of the Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Justice Mohammed Chande Othman. Pulse Live Kenya

The panel will have a critical role to play in the petition process as they will attend all Supreme Court hearings. During which they will monitor and afterwards document the presidential election petition based on international human rights standards of a fair trial.

“At the end of the trial observation, the observers will develop a comprehensive report aiming at contributing to a more professional, independent, impartial and accountable Judiciary,” a statement from the group reads in part.

The panel will also critically analyse the role of the Judiciary as well as conclude whether the institution is independent or not. Furthermore, the team will review the socio-political climate in the run-up to the petition.

READ: National Security Advisory Council admits meeting Chebukati

The Supreme Court has scheduled a pretrial conference for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11 am. The Supreme Court is required to convene a pre-trial conference within 8 days from the filing of a petition.

It provides an informal setting for all parties and the judges to identify the facts that are agreed upon or are in dispute, clarify the issues between the parties, and attempt to resolve them by way of a voluntary agreement.

The Supreme Court is then required to hear the election dispute petition immediately after the pre-trial conference and proceed to deliver a judgement within 14 days of the filing of the petition.

NAIROBI, KENYA - Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) and his running mate Martha Karua (4th from R) hand over their petition at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices in Milimani Law Courts challenging the presidential election results. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) and his running mate Martha Karua (4th from R) hand over their petition at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices in Milimani Law Courts challenging the presidential election results. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

So far, nine petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court. All nine petitioners and their respondents are expected to participate in the pre-trial conference.

Apart from Azimio La Umoja one Kenya coalition party petition, other petitioners include John Njoroge Kamau, Daniel Kariuki Ngari, Juliah Nyokabi Chege, Khelef Khalifa, Okiya Omtatah, Youth Advocacy Africa and Reuben Kigame.

Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria has also petitioned the Supreme Court to deny Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga's appeal to overturn President-elect William Ruto's election victory.

READ: Jubilee party headquarters building put up for auction [Details]

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Judges from across Africa jet in to monitor Raila vs Ruto case

Judges from across Africa jet in to monitor Raila vs Ruto case

National Security Advisory Council admits meeting Chebukati

National Security Advisory Council admits meeting Chebukati

Supreme Court sets date for pre-trial hearing

Supreme Court sets date for pre-trial hearing

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

Sakaja issues immediate order on boda bodas in Nairobi

Sakaja issues immediate order on boda bodas in Nairobi

Jubilee party headquarters building put up for auction [Details]

Jubilee party headquarters building put up for auction [Details]

IEBC explains differences in votes for presidential, gubenatorial, woman rep elections

IEBC explains differences in votes for presidential, gubenatorial, woman rep elections

Voting kicks off in Mombasa, Kakamega & 6 Constituencies [Photos]

Voting kicks off in Mombasa, Kakamega & 6 Constituencies [Photos]

Tuju exposes 2 secret meetings with Chebukati, Guliye and Marjan

Tuju exposes 2 secret meetings with Chebukati, Guliye and Marjan

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

2020 Land Rover Defender

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle