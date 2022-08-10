RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Primary school kids team up to sell snacks for peace

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The children sold popcorn, lemonade, cookies, cupcakes and samosas on election day

The children sold popcorns, lemonade, cookies, cupcakes and samosa as Kenyans exercised their constitutional duty to vote on August 8
The children sold popcorns, lemonade, cookies, cupcakes and samosa as Kenyans exercised their constitutional duty to vote on August 8

On August 9, as millions of Kenyans thronged their respective polling stations to exercise their constitutional right to vote, little boys and girls in South C, Nairobi teamed up to sell snacks and soft drinks for peace.

Read Also

Ten boys and girls, all residents of Akiba Phase two estate in South C ward, Lang'ata constituency set up a stand selling popcorn, lemonade, cupcakes and samosas from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As other children spent most part of the public holiday, watching TV or playing video games, the group of friends utilized their free time to spread peace amongst their neighbours.

Ranging from as young as six years old to 12 years, the boys and girls were able to sell 50 samosas, 50 cupcakes and 60 cookies..

Ten boys and girls in Akiba Phase two estate in South C team up to sell snacks as they promote peace during Kenya's general election
Ten boys and girls in Akiba Phase two estate in South C team up to sell snacks as they promote peace during Kenya's general election Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The 5th will not be declared today - Chebukati

"We managed to have a total sale of Sh7,232," said nine-year-old Ethan Tesei who explained that he and his friends got the idea from playing Sonic Forces.

Sonic Forces is a 2017 platform video game developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega.

Tesei was joined by ten-year-olds; Patrick Kwadi, Jadan Kimutai, Esey Habte and Angel Ndiekua, as well as six-year-old Lizel Bitei and 12-year-old Chloe Cherono.

According to the group of friends, they all came together to design the banner for the event reading: "Tiny Bites, Election Day Special: Sh40 for a samosa, Sh30 and Sh50 for small and big popcorn respectively, Sh30 for lemonade, Sh30 for cupcakes and Sh30 and Sh100 for one and four cookies respectively."

The sale by the group of friends might not have contributed millions of shillings but it sure did spread out a positive message to voters in Akiba Phase two.

Nine-year-old Ethan Tesei (right) and six-year-old Lizel Bitei display the snacks they had prepared
Nine-year-old Ethan Tesei (right) and six-year-old Lizel Bitei display the snacks they had prepared Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Big Ted's heartfelt message to Uhuru as he moves to US for new job

In a country where elections often cause a lot of tension and in some unfortunate cases lead to violence, this small gesture by a group of children not past grade seven is a huge statement in itself.

The widespread violence that broke out following the 2007 elections is still fresh in Kenyans' minds. However, it seems the younger generation is teaming up to change the narrative. "We choose peace and love not hate," summarised Cherono.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Several trapped after four-storey building collapsed in Kasarani

Several trapped after four-storey building collapsed in Kasarani

Waiguru decries plot to rig gubernatorial election

Waiguru decries plot to rig gubernatorial election

Primary school kids team up to sell snacks for peace

Primary school kids team up to sell snacks for peace

IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

Nelson Havi's message to Tim Wanyonyi after conceding defeat in Westlands

Nelson Havi's message to Tim Wanyonyi after conceding defeat in Westlands

Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

The 5th will not be declared today - Chebukati

The 5th will not be declared today - Chebukati

Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident