Primary school kids team up to sell snacks for peace

Ten boys and girls, all residents of Akiba Phase two estate in South C ward, Lang'ata constituency set up a stand selling popcorn, lemonade, cupcakes and samosas from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As other children spent most part of the public holiday, watching TV or playing video games, the group of friends utilized their free time to spread peace amongst their neighbours.

Ranging from as young as six years old to 12 years, the boys and girls were able to sell 50 samosas, 50 cupcakes and 60 cookies..

Pulse Live Kenya

"We managed to have a total sale of Sh7,232," said nine-year-old Ethan Tesei who explained that he and his friends got the idea from playing Sonic Forces.

Sonic Forces is a 2017 platform video game developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega.

Tesei was joined by ten-year-olds; Patrick Kwadi, Jadan Kimutai, Esey Habte and Angel Ndiekua, as well as six-year-old Lizel Bitei and 12-year-old Chloe Cherono.

According to the group of friends, they all came together to design the banner for the event reading: "Tiny Bites, Election Day Special: Sh40 for a samosa, Sh30 and Sh50 for small and big popcorn respectively, Sh30 for lemonade, Sh30 for cupcakes and Sh30 and Sh100 for one and four cookies respectively."

The sale by the group of friends might not have contributed millions of shillings but it sure did spread out a positive message to voters in Akiba Phase two.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a country where elections often cause a lot of tension and in some unfortunate cases lead to violence, this small gesture by a group of children not past grade seven is a huge statement in itself.