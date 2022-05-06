RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Terror suspect declines freedom after being found innocent by court

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Muslim cleric said he feared he would be executed upon release

Sheikh Guyo Garso photo; Douglas Okiddy
Sheikh Guyo Garso photo; Douglas Okiddy

A Muslim cleric arrested in 2018 over terror charges has declined to leave the Kamiti maximum prison even after the courts ordered his release.

Recommended articles

Sheikh Guyo Garso an ex-madrasa teacher in Marsabit said he feared state security would execute him and refused to be handed to his family upon the ruling he had been set free.

Sheikh Guyo appealed to magistrate Wendy Kagendo to direct the Kamiti maximum prison authorities to take care of his safety as he waits to hear the courts decision on a suit he filed compelling the government to protect him.

“Your honour, I pray you direct Sheikh Garso remains in Kamiti, even after you have declared him a free man. He fears for his life,” his lawyer John Khaminwa told the court.

Milimani Law Courts
Milimani Law Courts Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

The court ordered that the cleric be held at the Kamiti maximum prison after he was found innocent of terror related charges after the prosecution failed to present water tight evidence on Garso.

The mobile phone, flash disk, and micro SD card seized during his arrest were not linked to the Sheikh leading to his acquittance.

“Having arrived at the conclusion that a prima facie case has not been established against the accused, I proceed to acquit him,” Kagendo ruled.

SHeikh Guyo Garso photo; Douglas Okiddy
SHeikh Guyo Garso photo; Douglas Okiddy SHeikh Guyo Garso photo; Douglas Okiddy Pulse Live Kenya

Garso was arrested in January 2018 in Marsabit despite efforts by youths to invade the police station where he was being held.

He was later flown to Nairobi where he was presented in court for prosecution where he was accused of conspiracy to commit terrorism, radicalisation, recruiting members to a terrorist group and being part of terrorist group.

Garso was denied bail because of his popularity and the security threat he posed if he was released. He will be presented in court on June 19 to explain the High Court progress.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alfred Mutua threatens to go to court over coalition agreement

Alfred Mutua threatens to go to court over coalition agreement

ODM reacts after nullification of Wanyonyi's ODM nomination certificate

ODM reacts after nullification of Wanyonyi's ODM nomination certificate

Terror suspect declines freedom after being found innocent by court

Terror suspect declines freedom after being found innocent by court

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp