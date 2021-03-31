The Building Bridges Initiative Secretariat Co-Chair, Dennis Waweru has downplayed reports that the push for the BBI referendum has come to an end, with claims that the secretariat has been shut down.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Waweru insisted that the process is still on course, despite the few challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, containment measures.

“We want to assure Kenyans that the BBI process is still on course in spite of the emerging challenges associated with the Covid-19 containment measures that have seen parliamentary sessions temporarily halted. As a secretariat, we support the government’s containment measures as they are necessary to address the spiraling infection rates. While adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, we will, however, continue to further the BBI cause. Please ignore the known rumour mongers peddling lies about the closure of the BBI secretariat,” read the statement signed by Dennis Waweru.

In the statement, the BBI Secretariat Co-Chair insisted that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga remains intact, and so is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

“The two leaders remain committed to the BBI and their resolve of having a united and inclusive Kenya is unwavering,” said Dennis Waweru.