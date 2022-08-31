RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The day Wangari Maathai met Gorbachev, Soviet Union's last leader

Cyprian Kimutai

The two were both Nobel Peace Prize Laureates

GWANGJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA: (L to R) Mairead Corrigan Maguire, British civil rights actvist and 1976 Nobel Peace Prize, Kenya's Wangari Maathai, environmental activisit and 2004 Nobel Peace Prize, Kim Dae-Jung, who won the prize in 2000 for improving inter-Korean relations, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the 1990 winner who helped end the Cold War, and Shirin Ebadi, Iranian women's rights activist who won the prize in 2003, pose after a press conference of the 2006 Gwangju Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, in Gwangju, 17 June 2006. (Photo by KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP via Getty Images)
GWANGJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA: (L to R) Mairead Corrigan Maguire, British civil rights actvist and 1976 Nobel Peace Prize, Kenya's Wangari Maathai, environmental activisit and 2004 Nobel Peace Prize, Kim Dae-Jung, who won the prize in 2000 for improving inter-Korean relations, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the 1990 winner who helped end the Cold War, and Shirin Ebadi, Iranian women's rights activist who won the prize in 2003, pose after a press conference of the 2006 Gwangju Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, in Gwangju, 17 June 2006. (Photo by KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev is dead. However, did you know the late Wangari Maathai once met the man who ended the cold war?

Recommended articles

The two now deceased were both recipients of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize. Maathai in 2004 became the first African woman to receive the award. She was credited for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.

Gorbachev on the other hand was a recipient of the award in 1990. He was credited for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations through ending the Cold War.

The two met during the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Gwangju, South Korea from June 15-17, 2006. The summit which hosted previous Nobel Laureates as well as other influential leaders focused on the state of peace and democracy in the world.

The late Professor Wangari Maathai, Nobel Laureate.
The late Professor Wangari Maathai, Nobel Laureate. The late Professor Wangari Maathai, Nobel Laureate. Nakuru county will erect a statue at Nyayo Gardens in her honour Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wangari Maathai's 2nd Statue to Be Erected in Kenya

During the summit, the group of seven Laureates visited the national cemetery honoring hundreds of students and activists killed during The Gwangju Uprising.

The movement is commonly referred to as 5·18 due to the date it took place, May 18 to May 27, 1980. The uprising saw local, armed citizens go against soldiers and police of the South Korean government.

The uprising began after local Chonnam University students who were demonstrating against the martial law government were fired upon, killed, raped and beaten by government troops. It was estimated between 600 to 2,300 people were murdered.

(L-R) Kenya's Wangari Maathai, environmental activisit and Nobel Peace Prize for 2004, Mairead Corrigan Maguire, British civil rights actvist and Nobel Peace Prize for 1976, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the 1990 winner who helped end the Cold War, Kim Dae-Jung, who won the prize in 2000 for improving inter-Korean relations, Shirin Ebadi, an Iranian women's rights activist who won the prize in 2003 pose with their hand prints before the opening ceremony of the 2006 Gwangju Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Gwangju on 16 June 2006. (Photo by KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP via Getty Images)
(L-R) Kenya's Wangari Maathai, environmental activisit and Nobel Peace Prize for 2004, Mairead Corrigan Maguire, British civil rights actvist and Nobel Peace Prize for 1976, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the 1990 winner who helped end the Cold War, Kim Dae-Jung, who won the prize in 2000 for improving inter-Korean relations, Shirin Ebadi, an Iranian women's rights activist who won the prize in 2003 pose with their hand prints before the opening ceremony of the 2006 Gwangju Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Gwangju on 16 June 2006. (Photo by KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Aside from visiting the graves, the Laureates called on the United States to lift financial restrictions on North Korea to help end the impasse over the communist nation's nuclear weapons program.

Aside from Maathai and Gorbachev, other Laureates included former Korean president Kim Dae-jung, Shirin Ebadi of Iran, Jose Ramos Horta of East Timor, Rigoberta Menchu Tum of Guatemala, and Mairead Corrigan-Maguire of the United Kingdom.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The day Wangari Maathai met Gorbachev, Soviet Union's last leader

The day Wangari Maathai met Gorbachev, Soviet Union's last leader

Hefty penalties for failing to buy new vehicle number plates

Hefty penalties for failing to buy new vehicle number plates

Why Supreme Court judges did not wear their red & black robes

Why Supreme Court judges did not wear their red & black robes

I now understood what Raila feels - Malala speaks after loss

I now understood what Raila feels - Malala speaks after loss

Ruto, Gachagua denied extension of time to mount their defence

Ruto, Gachagua denied extension of time to mount their defence

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

2020 Land Rover Defender

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met