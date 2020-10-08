Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Farah Maalim has said that the difference between the life journeys of Deputy President William Ruto and the Dynasties is that he started life richer, freer, younger and with better opportunities than Kenyatta or Jaramogi.

In a series of tweets seen by Pulse Live, Maalim said this was because of late President Moi who made him Minister at a very young age.

“Jaramogi went to school barefoot. Both Oburu and Raila had poor rough early lives. Jomo Kenyatta started life as a carpenter and later as a meter reader earning less than shs 40 a month. Uhuru’s older sister was born when father was a detainee. The differences between the life journeys of William Ruto and so-called Dynasties is the that Ruto started life richer, freer, younger and with better opportunities than Kenyatta or Jaramogi thanks to Moi holding Ruto’s hands. Ruto was the youngest minister in Moi’s last term while Uhuru a nominated backbencher,” read his tweets.

He went on to state that Ruto’s children were born into wealth and power in the 90’s a time when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was deep into debt with his company Spectre and only his wife Mama Ida supported the family with a teacher’s salary.

The former legislator added that in 1993, Ruto was already a wealthy young man and nothing has changed since.

Ex-National Assembly Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim

He noted that the hustler narrative is fake and full of deceit, and that Kenya deserves better than con games.

“As a matter of fact Gideon Moi has never been in any cabinet. Actually it’s Ruto’s children who were born into opulence and power. Truth be told in the nineties Raila was poor weighed down by Spectre debts. Aida Odinga supported her family with a teacher’s salary while Raila was

in detention. In 1993 Jaramogi had to accept the ignominy of accepting a donation of Kshs 2.4m from Kamlesh Patni to finance the Party’s candidate in a Kisii by election. The only person in the leadership of FORD K in 1993 who could be classified as wealthy was Hon. Paul Muite

In 1993 Ruto was a wealthy young man &has never looked back since. I have no problem with programs/issues/visions based political contestations but the so-called dynasty - hustler narratives is fake and packed with fraudulence. Kenya deserves better than this pedestrian con games,” said Farah Maalim in additional tweets.