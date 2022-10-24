RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

Miriam Mwende

Our country is bountiful and its economy will improve soon - First Lady Ruto

First Lady Rachel Ruto speaking to congregants at AIC Kamagut West in Uasin Gishu County on October 23, 2022
First Lady Rachel Ruto speaking to congregants at AIC Kamagut West in Uasin Gishu County on October 23, 2022

First Lady Rachel Ruto has encouraged Kenyans to wait to see improvements in the state of the economy, vouching for President William Ruto's leadership ability.

Pointing out that President Ruto's Hustlers Fund will officially launch on December 1, Mama Rachel Ruto urged local leaders to raise awareness on the opportunities the fund will bring.

"Kenyans supported Ruto to capture the Presidency and I am appealing to them to remain focused because our country is bountiful and its economy will improve soon.

"There should be synergy among leaders and locals in addressing challenges facing the country. Solutions to Kenya’s current economic hardships and environmental challenges require a collective responsibility," she said during a Thanksgiving Service in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday.

First Lady Rachel Ruto with President William Ruto's mother Sarah Samoei during a church service at Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County on October 23, 2022
First Lady Rachel Ruto with President William Ruto's mother Sarah Samoei during a church service at Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County on October 23, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The First Lady went on to vouch for President Ruto saying that he won the presidency due to his resolve not to listen to naysayers.

While attending a similar church service in Kitui County, President Ruto also spoke on the economy, urging Kenyans to be faithful in paying tax.

He noted that tax evasion could be harmful to an economy, stating that paying taxes would help the country offset its external debt and aid in financing development projects.

"We want to have medicines in hospitals, and work on our economy but we cannot do all that if taxes are not paid... The only way we can be an independent nation is when we can support our developments with our resources.

President William Ruto addresses a congregation at AIC Kitui Township, Kitui County on October 23, 2022
President William Ruto addresses a congregation at AIC Kitui Township, Kitui County on October 23, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"We must stop the tendency of borrowing from other countries and start looking for our revenue. It’s possible by increasing our tax collections from the current Sh2 Trillion. I will lead from the front to ensure that Kenya is removed from the current debt status," he stated.

The president disclosed that he had plans to put accountability measures in place. He noted that big businesses that have a habit of evading taxes would be used as an example to show the citizens what happens when they refuse to pay their taxes.

Speaking on the food situation in the country, President Ruto said his administration is determined to end the food crisis in the country.

"We spend Sh200 Billion to import food; the funds can be used to help our farmers to increase food production," he explained, “We will use the money to construct more dams.”

He noted that overreliance on rain-fed agriculture had perpetuated the cycle of food shortage saying that the government intends to build more dams across the country, in addition to providing subsidised fertilizer and other inputs to farmers.

