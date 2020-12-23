Deputy President William Ruto has said that the Msambweni by-election opened a new chapter in Kenyan politics and that it is no longer about having a big name out there.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the DP stated that it is now about hard work, commitment, and how we address issues affecting ordinary people that matter, and not affiliations to people in positions of power.

“The Msambweni by-election has opened a new chapter in the politics of our country. It is no longer about the big name that we carry. Not the people in power that we are connected to. It is about our hard work, commitment, and how we address the issues and aspirations of the ordinary people,” he tweeted.

Deputy President William Ruto’s words came after he hosted grassroots leaders from Msambweni alongside leaders currently serving in Parliament.

The leaders included new Msambweni MP Feisal Bader, Khatib Mwashetani, and Nixon Korir. Former Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Margaret Wanjiru was also present at the meeting held at the DP’s Karen Home.

DP William Ruto with Msambweni leaders

“Held a meeting with Msambweni Constituency Grassroot leaders led by the newly-elected MP Feisal Bader, Karen, Nairobi County. Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), @nixon_korir (Lang’ata), and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru were also present,” said another tweet.

Feisal win

After Feisal Bader emerged winner of the Msambweni By-election, the DP in his congratulatory remarks said the win cemented their trust in God and the people, adding that Democracy had prevailed.

“CONGRATULATION my friend Feisal Bader. Your win CEMENTS our trust in GOD and the PEOPLE. DEMOCRACY and PEOPLE POWER have TRIUMPHED.WATU wa MSAMBWENI MUNGU awabariki. Pongexi E.Mwihaki(Gaturi), S.Wanango(Lakeview), K.Ochieng( Wendani) & all winners. To others there's next time,” said William Ruto.