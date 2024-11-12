The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki explained the importance of the party’s role in governance

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Recommended articles

He replaces former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was recently impeached and removed from his position as Deputy Party Leader.

In a statement delivered during the announcement, Deputy President Kindiki expressed his commitment to the party, highlighting his long-standing association and loyalty to UDA.

"I have been part of the journey this party has traveled since it was founded. I am a proud member of the UDA, and my first responsibility is as a loyal party member," Kindiki said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasized that UDA has been instrumental in shaping the careers of its members, noting that it is the party that has helped them hold the positions they have.

Kindiki recalled his tenure as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior before becoming Deputy President, attributing his success to the party’s support.

He pointed out, "Every time I have met the leadership of the party, I reminded them that I would not be Interior Minister if it was not for the party. In all multi-party democratic countries, the party is the one that forms government, and therefore the party is bigger than government."

The Deputy President reiterated the importance of the party’s role in governance, stating, "The head of state and government is the party leader first before being president because he owns that office by virtue of the party."

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Pulse Live Kenya

As he takes on the new role, Kindiki expressed his readiness to support President Ruto and fulfill his duties. "I accept, with humility, to now serve as Deputy Party Leader. In that role, I expect to assist our party leader as he steers our party and the country," he stated.

Kindiki assured that he would be available to take on any functions delegated by the party leader, showcasing his willingness to contribute to the party’s goals.

Kindiki’s appointment marks a significant change in UDA’s leadership, signaling a new phase for the ruling party as it continues to navigate the political landscape.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory