The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

He replaces former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was recently impeached and removed from his position as Deputy Party Leader.

In a statement delivered during the announcement, Deputy President Kindiki expressed his commitment to the party, highlighting his long-standing association and loyalty to UDA.

"I have been part of the journey this party has traveled since it was founded. I am a proud member of the UDA, and my first responsibility is as a loyal party member," Kindiki said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki officially took over as the Deputy Party Leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasized that UDA has been instrumental in shaping the careers of its members, noting that it is the party that has helped them hold the positions they have.

Kindiki recalled his tenure as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior before becoming Deputy President, attributing his success to the party’s support.

He pointed out, "Every time I have met the leadership of the party, I reminded them that I would not be Interior Minister if it was not for the party. In all multi-party democratic countries, the party is the one that forms government, and therefore the party is bigger than government."

The Deputy President reiterated the importance of the party’s role in governance, stating, "The head of state and government is the party leader first before being president because he owns that office by virtue of the party."

As he takes on the new role, Kindiki expressed his readiness to support President Ruto and fulfill his duties. "I accept, with humility, to now serve as Deputy Party Leader. In that role, I expect to assist our party leader as he steers our party and the country," he stated.

Kindiki assured that he would be available to take on any functions delegated by the party leader, showcasing his willingness to contribute to the party’s goals.

Kindiki’s appointment marks a significant change in UDA’s leadership, signaling a new phase for the ruling party as it continues to navigate the political landscape.