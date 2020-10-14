The Energy Regulatory and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) has announced an increase in the price of Petrol by Ksh0.72 per litre as that of Diesel dropped by Ksh2.18 per litre.

In the statement released on Wednesday, EPRA announced that the price of Kerosene will remain the same for the next one month.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products changes in maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by KShs 0.72 per litre Diesel decreases by KShs 2.18 per litre. Kerosene price remains unchanged,” said part of the statement.

With the new prices, in Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh107.27, Diesel Ksh92.91 and Kerosene Ksh83.73.

In Mombasa the same will retail for Ksh104.84, Ksh90.53 and Ksh81.37 respectively, and in Kisumu Ksh107.88, Ksh93.77 and Ksh84.60 in the same order.

The prices take effect midnight.