RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Suspect behind Ida Odinga's body guard arrested

Masia Wambua

The suspect was arrested in Eldoret town, and a pistol one magazine and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered.

An undated photo of Ida Odinga and her bodyguard Barack Onyango
An undated photo of Ida Odinga and her bodyguard Barack Onyango

Police in Eldoret town have arrested the man suspected to be behind the death of Ida Odinga's bodyguard Barrack Onyango Oduor on Thursday, October 13.

Read Also

Collins Oulo Okundi who is suspected to be behind the death of the bodyguard is said to have gone into hiding armed with a firearm after killing corporal Otieno and injuring his female companion.

According to the Eldoret branch Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a Jericho pistol, one magazine, and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect during the arrest on Sunday, October 16, and the firearm is believed to be the one used in the murder of the bodyguard.

Kisumu County Police Commander, Alphonse Wambua had earlier revealed that the deceased, together with his partner, was out on merry-making at the Dondez Bar and Restaurant in Kisumu when the dreadful occurrence occurred.

Otieno and his partner are said to have left the joint, and as they were entering the Victoria Gardens apartment in the Uzima area, where the woman is a tenant, they were accosted by the suspect who is a manager at another bar.

Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga and bodyguard Barack Oduor
Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga and bodyguard Barack Oduor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

A scuffle ensued between the three and in the process, the suspect disarmed the officer before shooting him twice in the head and leg and also injuring the woman.

The suspect, Okundi allegedly disarmed Oduor and shot him thrice two times in the head and one time in the leg. The bodyguard, a police constable, died on the spot, and his body was taken to a morgue in Kisumu.

It is also said that another person, Donar Kajwang, who was also with Oduor and Marion, sustained a gunshot injury in the leg. Kajwang was taken to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, where he is recuperating.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Suspect behind Ida Odinga's body guard arrested

Suspect behind Ida Odinga's body guard arrested

President Ruto trashes Raila's sporadic criticism of his administration

President Ruto trashes Raila's sporadic criticism of his administration

Bobi Wine slams Museveni's son over arrest order for lady ‘disturbing’ his thoughts

Bobi Wine slams Museveni's son over arrest order for lady ‘disturbing’ his thoughts

Ida Odinga breaks silence on bodyguard's shooting, cautions the youth

Ida Odinga breaks silence on bodyguard's shooting, cautions the youth

Acting police boss, Noor Gabow disbands DCI's Special Service Unit

Acting police boss, Noor Gabow disbands DCI's Special Service Unit

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Former MP William Chepkut's wife in court over burial plans and wealth

Former MP William Chepkut's wife in court over burial plans and wealth

Give us space to sort out your mess-Gachagua tells Raila

Give us space to sort out your mess-Gachagua tells Raila

Why Kenyans will pay more for electricity in October

Why Kenyans will pay more for electricity in October

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania's husband George Mwangi who was found dead in a Kiambu forest

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments