Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off

There has been a snarl-up on major highways as the rush gears up and the citizens are asking for the Kenyan government to intervene during such moments.

For instance, some are asking the governments to split the major roads as a way of trying to curb traffic.

This is because Kenyans are tough and they have the tendency of overlapping when in a hurry hence posing danger to other road users.

Those using the Nairobi- Nakuru highway have had it rough for the last few days with the traffic building up day and night.

The road is also known for recurring road accidents, especially at Salgaa which is a major blind spot.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently announced that the death toll on Kenyan roads has increased since independence day.

Many accidents in Kenya occur during the festive season since there are drivers who drink and drive, just to name a few vices.

When there is a snarl-up most of the drivers usually try to overlap hence endangering the lives of the passengers.

Some of the drivers have gone ahead to block vehicles plying on the different lanes in the name of trying to save time.

Some people are blaming the traffic police for the congestion but then the big question is, why overlap when you can wait and move?