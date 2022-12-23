ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off

Fabian Simiyu

Many Kenyans are heading to their rural homes for the Christmas celebrations

Traffic jam
Traffic jam

It is that time of the year and the majority of the Kenyans are headed upcountry for the Christmas celebrations and to catch up with their village forks.

There has been a snarl-up on major highways as the rush gears up and the citizens are asking for the Kenyan government to intervene during such moments.

For instance, some are asking the governments to split the major roads as a way of trying to curb traffic.

[FILE] Traffic jam at Kinangop junction along Nairobi-Naivasha Road because of WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.
[FILE] Traffic jam at Kinangop junction along Nairobi-Naivasha Road because of WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha. Pulse Live Kenya

READ:CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

This is because Kenyans are tough and they have the tendency of overlapping when in a hurry hence posing danger to other road users.

Those using the Nairobi- Nakuru highway have had it rough for the last few days with the traffic building up day and night.

The road is also known for recurring road accidents, especially at Salgaa which is a major blind spot.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently announced that the death toll on Kenyan roads has increased since independence day.

Many accidents in Kenya occur during the festive season since there are drivers who drink and drive, just to name a few vices.

When there is a snarl-up most of the drivers usually try to overlap hence endangering the lives of the passengers.

Traffic jam along Nakuru-Nairobi highway
Traffic jam along Nakuru-Nairobi highway Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the drivers have gone ahead to block vehicles plying on the different lanes in the name of trying to save time.

Some people are blaming the traffic police for the congestion but then the big question is, why overlap when you can wait and move?

What should the government do? Should the major highways be split in a bid to save road congestion in Kenya?

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

