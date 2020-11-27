Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has maintained that he would not bow down to pressure and allow transfer of County funds to an illegal entity- Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

In a tweet, the County Boss said that there is life after politics and therefore he will not be intimidated or threatened with impeachment.

“I don't need to be saved, I will stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill. I will not, I shall not and I'm not going to append my signature to give funds to an illegal entity.

I'm ready to go home as I said before there's life after politics. My father was not a politician” said Governor Sonko.

Governor Sonko’s statement come at a time MCA’s have tabled a motion of impeachment against him in the county assembly.

On Thursday, Kileleshwa Ward MCA and Minority Leader Michael Ogada tabled a motion of impeachment against Governor Sonko.

The legislator argued that Sonko has been in an out of courtrooms on various cases and is therefore unfit to hold public office.

A total of 86 out of 122 MCA appended their signatures to the motion, surpassing the threshold required to table a notice of impeachment motion.

However, MCAs allied to Governor Mike Sonko had said the plot to impeach the county boss is over his refusal to assent to the bill on the Sh37.5 billion 2020-21 budget.