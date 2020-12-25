Deputy President William Ruto has responded to Thursday’s headline by Daily Nation newspaper, saying that they are stuck in marketing tired and visionless ethnic leaders.

The DP went on to say that it was miserable that these leaders are what Kenyans are being given as an alternative.

The second in command pointed out that the Hustler Nation has been moving forward championing a tribeless Kenya that is focused on a new economic model and equal opportunity.

“As the HUSTLER NATION matches forward to CONSOLIDATE a united TRIBELESS nation focused on a NEW ECONOMIC model where every HUSTLE MATTERS anchored on EQUAL OPPORTUNITY, others are stuck marketing the failed, tired vision less ethnic chieftainship as an alternative. How miserable,” said Ruto.

His words came after Daily Nation ran a headline asking if a coalition between Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Charity Ngilu, Isaac Ruto, and Gideon Moi will be able to stop William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

The headline read; United against Ruto.